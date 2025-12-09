The Tab

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

It all links together

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Netflix has just dropped Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a new documentary digging into multiple allegations of abuse and coercion against Sean “Diddy” Combs. But it also rewinds to one of the most infamous eras in music: The 90s East Coast vs West Coast rap feud, which ended in the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. One major name at the centre of that feud was Suge Knight.

Suge Knight was the co-founder of Death Row Records, the label that signed Tupac. He was even driving the car when Tupac was fatally shot in Las Vegas.

So, after all the drama and decades of rumours… where actually is Suge Knight now?

Suge Knight helped build Death Row Records, but his reputation wasn’t just music

DAVID MCNEW/Shutterstock

Knight, real name Marion Hugh Knight Jr, launched Death Row Records in 1991 alongside Dr Dre, The D.O.C. and Dick Griffey. It became the powerhouse of West Coast rap, home to Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more.

Bad Boy Records, co-founded by Diddy, rose on the East Coast with Biggie, and that rivalry only escalated tensions.

Knight was long linked to gang culture and violence, and there have been constant accusations he was somehow involved in Tupac’s death, something he has always denied.

Where is Suge Knight now?

Knight is currently in prison, serving a 28-year sentence at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

This comes from a 2015 hit-and-run incident that killed businessman Terry Carter. Knight was originally charged with murder but later pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018.

He tried to overturn the conviction in 2025, but a judge rejected his appeal. As things stand, he won’t be eligible for parole until October 2034.

What has Suge Knight said about Tupac’s murder?

Knight has kept sharing his own version of the night Tupac was shot.

In an interview from prison, he said he was driving when gunfire hit the car after a Mike Tyson boxing match. He claims Tupac begged him to end his suffering because he feared going back to jail.

Knight also alleges Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, gave him pills to honour his wish to die, and that medical staff were told not to revive him. He insists he was there when Tupac passed away.

In the new Netflix documentary, Knight appears briefly, saying he wouldn’t help police even if he did know more.

And what about the new claims in the Netflix documentary?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

The documentary includes audio of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a Crips gang member who was charged in 2023 over Tupac’s murder, where he claims Diddy offered him $1 million to kill both Tupac and Knight, with Eric “Von Zip” Martin allegedly acting as a middleman.

Diddy has always denied any involvement in either rapper’s death.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock/David McNew, Netflix

