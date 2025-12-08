Diddy and Cassie served lawsuit by their former escort who claims she masterminded freak-offs

3 hours ago

Clayton Howard, a sex worker who took part in Diddy’s infamous freak off parties, has been given the go-ahead to serve the rapper’s ex, Cassie Ventura, a lawsuit by alternative means.

For months now, Clayton has attempted to serve Cassie a lawsuit over claims she trafficked him for freak-offs with her boyfriend at the time, Diddy. There have been nine failed attempts to date, which included three addresses in New York and Connecticut and investigators combing through DMV searches, property searches, field visits, and skip tracing. Yet, they still “failed to confirm a current, verifiable address” for Cassie.

As per a report from All in Hip Hop, Judge Anne Hwang granted Clayton permission to send summons, complaint, and order by email to Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor of Wigdor LLP, and her attorney, Meredith Firetog.

Who is Clayton Howard, and how is he connected to Diddy?

Clayton Howard is a former sex worker who was hired to take part in Diddy’s now-infamous freak-off parties. He was featured pretty majorly in the new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where he described being hired by Cassie for intercourse at the London Hotel in New York City in 2009. A masked man, who identified himself as Frank Black, was also there, and he was later revealed to be Diddy.

While Clayton was initially subpoenaed for Diddy’s trial earlier this year, he never ended up testifying. Instead, he launched his own lawsuit against both Diddy and Cassie in July 2025, alleging that the latter was not a victim but a co-conspirator.

The lawsuit accuses both of them of sex trafficking, human trafficking, and sexual assault, with Clayton seeking $35,000,000 in damages, and full compensation for all past, present, and future medical expenses, mental-health treatment, prescription medications, and related costs.

He’s continued to speak publicly about the lawsuit on his TikTok account. Clayton also wrote a book called Cassie: Victim or Coconspirator.

What has he actually accused Cassie Ventura of?

Alongside accusations of sex trafficking, human trafficking, and sexual assault, Clayton Howard has continued to make allegations against Cassie Ventura. Among them, he claims Cassie fell pregnant with his child at one of the parties before getting an abortion.

“Cassie was a h*e, who liked to sleep with guys that were good in bed,” he said in a recent 10-minute TikTok video.

While he did acknowledge that Cassie was a “victim of domestic violence”, he claimed it’s “not a get out of jail free card” because she orchestrated the disturbing rituals at the parties.

“The greatest lie the US Attorney’s Office told the American people these past 24 months is that Cassie was a victim,” he said. “Sean Combs was a mutual partner in these freak-offs, but so was Cassie. Cassie set them up. Cassie knew what she liked. Cassie knew the guys she liked to call.”

Cassie Ventura will now have no choice but to respond to the lawsuit.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock and TikTok/Clayton Howard