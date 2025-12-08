22-year-old charged with murder after Southampton Uni student was stabbed on a night out

4 hours ago

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with murder, after a student was stabbed during a night out in Southampton

18-year-old Henry Nowak died of puncture wounds on Wednesday 3rd December. He was a fresher at the University of Southampton. Henry was on a night out with his football teammates. At 11:30pm, police were called about an altercation on a largely residential street called Belmont Road. Officers found Henry with two wounds to his leg, and a wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe Henry became involved in an altercation with two men who he hadn’t known previously.

22-year-old Vickrum Digwa has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Police have arrested three others in connection with this incident. Officers charged 52-year-old Kiran Kaur with assisting an offender. Police also arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who has now been released on bail. A 26-ear-old was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting an offender and a public order defence. Officers released him with no further action in relation to murder, but he is on bail pending further enquiries for the other offences.

Henry was from Chafford Hundred in Essex. His family said: “Our kind, intelligent, and talented son was in his first year at Southampton University studying Accountancy and Finance. He’d smashed his A-Levels and was fully embracing university life, joining not one but two football teams, making new friends as well as working part-time at the local Morrisons.

“Henry was loved by all those that knew him. He was an incredible son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, friend and teammate. He was an all-round top lad and everyone who was lucky enough to share his company thought the same.

“He went on a night out with his new football team mates, celebrating the end of their first semester at uni. Devastatingly, he never made it home. Our hearts ache when we think of the bright future he had ahead of him, full of opportunity and adventures.”

Since the student was reportedly stabbed on Wednesday, police have been carrying out additional patrols in the Portswood and St Denys area of Southampton.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, Professor Mark Smith, said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the death of our student, Henry Nowak. Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time. “Henry was in his first year here at Southampton and his family have lovingly described how he was embracing university life.

“We are focused on supporting our community of students and staff and want them to know that they can reach out if they are struggling or have concerns.”

