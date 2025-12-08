The Tab
university of southampton russell group uni student stabbed

22-year-old charged with murder after Southampton Uni student was stabbed on a night out

Police arrested four people in connection with his death

Claudia Cox | News

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with murder, after a student was stabbed during a night out in Southampton

18-year-old Henry Nowak died of puncture wounds on Wednesday 3rd December. He was a fresher at the University of Southampton. Henry was on a night out with his football teammates. At 11:30pm, police were called about an altercation on a largely residential street called Belmont Road. Officers found Henry with two wounds to his leg, and a wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe Henry became involved in an altercation with two men who he hadn’t known previously.

22-year-old Vickrum Digwa has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Police have arrested three others in connection with this incident. Officers charged 52-year-old Kiran Kaur with assisting an offender. Police also arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who has now been released on bail. A 26-ear-old was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting an offender and a public order defence. Officers released him with no further action in relation to murder, but he is on bail pending further enquiries for the other offences.

henry nowak university of southampton student stabbed

Henry Nowak
(Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary)

Henry was from Chafford Hundred in Essex. His family said: “Our kind, intelligent, and talented son was in his first year at Southampton University studying Accountancy and Finance. He’d smashed his A-Levels and was fully embracing university life, joining not one but two football teams, making new friends as well as working part-time at the local Morrisons.

Most Read

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

“Henry was loved by all those that knew him. He was an incredible son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, friend and teammate. He was an all-round top lad and everyone who was lucky enough to share his company thought the same.

“He went on a night out with his new football team mates, celebrating the end of their first semester at uni. Devastatingly, he never made it home. Our hearts ache when we think of the bright future he had ahead of him, full of opportunity and adventures.”

Highfield Campus at the University of Southampton

Highfield Campus at the University of Southampton
(Credit: Roger Davies)

Since the student was reportedly stabbed on Wednesday, police have been carrying out additional patrols in the Portswood and St Denys area of Southampton.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, Professor Mark Smith, said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the death of our student, Henry Nowak. Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time. “Henry was in his first year here at Southampton and his family have lovingly described how he was embracing university life.

“We are focused on supporting our community of students and staff and want them to know that they can reach out if they are struggling or have concerns.”

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: News Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

the university of the arts london college in chelsea and then some university of manchester students

The government’s change to international student fees will cost these 30 UK unis the most

Latest

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak