Wicked: For Good robbed us of a spicy Fiyero and Elphaba broomstick scene, and I’m not ok

Give the people what they want

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Okay, hear me out: There was a broomstick scene with Fiyero and Elphaba in Wicked: For Good that never made it to the final cut, and I’m still mourning the loss.

All we got in the final cut was merely a suggestion that Fiyero had once ridden Elphaba’s broom. But a clip from a behind-the-scenes video posted by Universal Pictures’ TikTok shows actor Jonathan Bailey prepping to ride a broom with Cynthia Erivo.

@universalpicsphWe’re under Jonathan Bailey’s spell! See more of Fiyero in #WickedForGoodPH, now showing in cinemas!♬ original sound – Universal Pictures Philippines

Jonathan lays out his production schedule: “Today’s really relaxed. I’m just gonna go on a little broomstick ride with dearest Cynthia. Should be great.”

The clip cuts to the pair on a broomstick together in costume, seemingly preparing to film.

“It’s an Uber!” Bailey jokes.

But… the film never got to show it. Which leaves us asking: What could have been? Picture this: Fiyero and Elphaba, flying side-by-side through the sky, tension simmering. Maybe after their daring escape, or perhaps sneaking away from Shiz for one last moment alone.

It appears most likely that the scene would have taken place between the pair’s escape from Fiyero and Glinda’s almost-wedding, as they were on the way to Elphaba’s As Long as You’re Mine hideaway, with *that* cardigan scene.

Credit: Universal

One person on X said: “We need the Wicked For Good extended cut. RELEASE THE FIYERABA BROOM RIDE.”

Still, there’s also a theory from Reddit that makes sense. The point is, after the betrayal is revealed and Fiyero gets captured, it might’ve made the story’s logic jarring to have them riding the same broom just moments later. Another person argued maybe physics (or broom capacity) played a role: “Maybe the broom couldn’t carry both their weights, or it would’ve slowed them down too much.”

Either way, the cinematic logic might’ve killed that dreamy broom ride before it ever soared.

So yes, we got robbed. Maybe when Wicked: For Good hits home streaming, we’ll finally get that broom ride.

Credit: Universal

