Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

It’s so frustrating

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone is still talking about Wicked: For Good and analysing every single second of the film, and there are some parts that just don’t make sense. The second instalment sees Elphaba living in the exile the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda continues her popularity in the Emerald City, and it definitely didn’t disappoint. However, people just can’t get past these five annoying things.

Credit: Universal Pictures

That stupid error in the confetti scene

People have noticed that in the I Couldn’t Be Happier scene, the confetti surrounding Ariana Grande freezes as time slows down, but Madame Morrible is still moving around normally behind her. How silly!

The scarecrow makes a plan with no brain

Everyone knows that the scarecrow has no brain, and Fiyero references it a few times with the lyrics “Life’s more painless for the brainless” and “Maybe I’m brainless, maybe I’m wise”. But he somehow came up with the incredible plan for Elphaba to fake her death… with no brain? Right.

Some animals can speak, but others can’t

In Wicked part one, we found out that certain animals lost their ability to speak. In For Good, Dulcimer can still talk, but Dr. Dillamond can’t, but we never actually find out why it only happens to some of them.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Did Madame Morrible forget who she is?

When Glinda goes back to Oz after watching Elphaba melt, she announces that Madame Morrible is going to prison. She looks at her in fear and pretty much just accepts her jail sentence, but did she literally just forget she has actual magic and could use it to stop Glinda in a second?!

Glinda truly believes Elphaba was melted

Speaking of Elphaba melting, don’t you think it’s also pretty weird how Glinda believes her friend could be melted by water? In the original books, water irritates Elphaba’s skin so she bathes in oil, but it doesn’t kill her. Glinda might be a bit materialistic but she’s definitely got brains, so surely she wouldn’t actually think a bucket of water could melt her human bestie… even if she is green.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

