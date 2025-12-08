Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

2 hours ago

Everyone is still talking about Wicked: For Good and analysing every single second of the film, and there are some parts that just don’t make sense. The second instalment sees Elphaba living in the exile the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda continues her popularity in the Emerald City, and it definitely didn’t disappoint. However, people just can’t get past these five annoying things.

That stupid error in the confetti scene

People have noticed that in the I Couldn’t Be Happier scene, the confetti surrounding Ariana Grande freezes as time slows down, but Madame Morrible is still moving around normally behind her. How silly!

The scarecrow makes a plan with no brain

Everyone knows that the scarecrow has no brain, and Fiyero references it a few times with the lyrics “Life’s more painless for the brainless” and “Maybe I’m brainless, maybe I’m wise”. But he somehow came up with the incredible plan for Elphaba to fake her death… with no brain? Right.

Some animals can speak, but others can’t

In Wicked part one, we found out that certain animals lost their ability to speak. In For Good, Dulcimer can still talk, but Dr. Dillamond can’t, but we never actually find out why it only happens to some of them.

Did Madame Morrible forget who she is?

When Glinda goes back to Oz after watching Elphaba melt, she announces that Madame Morrible is going to prison. She looks at her in fear and pretty much just accepts her jail sentence, but did she literally just forget she has actual magic and could use it to stop Glinda in a second?!

Glinda truly believes Elphaba was melted

Speaking of Elphaba melting, don’t you think it’s also pretty weird how Glinda believes her friend could be melted by water? In the original books, water irritates Elphaba’s skin so she bathes in oil, but it doesn’t kill her. Glinda might be a bit materialistic but she’s definitely got brains, so surely she wouldn’t actually think a bucket of water could melt her human bestie… even if she is green.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures