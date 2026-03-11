The Tab

YOLO has a new queuing system: Here’s how to make the most of the queue

YOLO is getting that much better

Hawra Ghor | Guides

This week the Cardiff Student Union’s YPlas has announced their trial for a new queuing system for the infamous Cardiff Uni student club night YOLO.

If you are a student at the uni you know how treacherous and long this queue can be, especially in the rain. So the student club, YPlas have tried to help the students out by introducing a new entrance and queuing system for YOLO. Following the alley by the Woodville, also know as the shortcut from Cathays to campus, the queue will flow down under the Student Union to then enter the building. YPlas intend on this becoming the new queuing system if successful to stop students having to wait in the rain as they will be covered for the most part, and so that it is safer than queuing on Park Place.

However, no matter the queue the experience can always be a bit boring and tedious so we have some suggestions to make your new queuing experience this Wednesday so much more fun.

1. Wear the best outfits possible

There is nothing better than going to a social on a Wednesday night and wearing the wackiest costumes ever. So social secs, this week get your society to have the craziest theme so we can all have a laugh in the YOLO queue together. 

2. Bring a friend

This one’s hopefully certain but take your friends for the queuing experience because let’s be honest the night wouldn’t be the same without them and they will definitely make the queue seem slightly less exhausting.

3. Sing a song

There are so many group songs to sing whether it’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Breaking Free or Hot To Go. Be the fun one and tonight start a sing along for everyone to enjoy and make a memorable queue experience.

4. Bring a drink you’ll enjoy

Yes you’ll have to finish it by the end of the queue but get the excitement going and take a drink to keep you energised and ready for the fun night ahead.

 

 

