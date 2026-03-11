Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

4 hours ago

TW: This article includes mentions of SA.

York St John University is launching an urgent investigation into an alleged incident of sexual harassment.

The alleged incident took place last Saturday in the Students’ Union Lounge.

York St John has asked anyone with details to get in touch.

The university commented on its social media, saying: “We are very concerned to hear about an alleged incident over the weekend and are investigating as a matter of urgency.

“We urge anyone with any information to please get in touch so we can provide appropriate support and take action.

“A culture of sexual harassment is absolutely not tolerated at York St John”.

A number of people questioned the statement. One said: “This isn’t just an isolated incident, it’s just a very public one.

“There is a culture of sexual harassment here, and there is a common fear of violence among students that you needed to take seriously long before now”.

York St John told The York Tab the incident reported last Saturday is under investigation, saying: “The university and Students’ Union were alerted to an incident reported to have taken place in the Students’ Union Lounge on Saturday 7th March. The event was attended by a mix of students and non-students and concerns were raised about the behaviour of some individuals during the evening.

“The Students’ Union is investigating the matter and anyone who attended the event and may have relevant information or video footage is encouraged to share it through the University’s Report + Support platform.

“We are aware of speculative comments made on social media, some of which contain misinformation. Investigations are ongoing but witness statements and CCTV so far show no indication of inappropriate behaviour by York St John students.

“The University and Students’ Union operate a confidential disciplinary process. Outcomes of investigations are shared with those directly involved or affected, but they are not made public in order to protect the privacy, welfare and rights of all parties involved.

“The University and Students’ Union take all reports of misconduct extremely seriously and there is no evidence of a culture of sexual harassment at York St John.

York St John included information on how students can report suspicious behaviour: “Students and staff are encouraged to report any concerns through the Report + Support platform, where reports are assessed and, where appropriate, investigated by trained, trauma-informed staff.

“Students who report or are affected by incidents are supported by sexual violence liaison officers, as well as the University’s welfare and wellbeing teams. Support is also available for those who wish to seek help without making a formal report. The University provides 24-hour campus security, dedicated sexual violence liaison officers, and drop-in welfare and wellbeing services for anyone concerned or affected by any form of misconduct.”

Section 1.2 of York St John’s University Harassment and Sexual Misconduct Policy and procedure says actions will be taken in the event of sexual harassment. It says: “The University is firmly committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment by actively condemning and swiftly addressing all forms of harassment and misconduct.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps