York students revive Northern Society after feeling ‘outnumbered’ by southerners

4 hours ago

For some students at the University of York, moving to a university in the North didn’t necessarily mean being surrounded by fellow northerners.

Instead, some say they found themselves sharing flats and lecture halls with far more southern accents than they expected, a culture shift that inspired the revival of the university’s Northern Society.

The society, known as North Soc, aims to bring together students who share a love for northern culture, identity and humour while studying in York.

A community celebrating northern culture

The idea behind the society is simple, to create a space where northern culture can be celebrated and shared with others on campus.

A spokesperson for the society said: “We wanted to create a community celebrating all things northern culture. It’s a great way to learn about all the interesting and diverse places in the North.”

While York itself sits firmly in the North of England, the university attracts students from across the UK and around the world. For some students, that can make northern identity feel more noticeable once they arrive.

The society aims to turn that experience into something positive, giving students a chance to connect over shared references, traditions, and occasionally debates about which northern county does things best.

Bringing a ‘sense of home’

Beyond the social side, members say the society also offers a sense of familiarity for students adjusting to university life.

“North Soc aims to bring a sense of home while you’re at uni,” the spokesperson said. “I think it’s particularly nice for students who might feel homesick to meet some fellow northerners and feel that sense of familiarity.”

At the same time, the society isn’t limited to people from northern England.

“That being said, anyone can come along and will be met with a warm northern welcome,” they added.

“We’re happy to share our northern culture and identity.”

Northern traditions

Like many student societies, North Soc revolves around social events, but its activities lean heavily into northern traditions and humour.

Recent events have included a “northern icons” themed night, a Lancashire Day party, and a collaboration with Album Society celebrating northern music heritage.

The group is also planning to bring back one of its most unusual traditions later this year.

“We’re hoping to host our Yorkshire Olympics event,” the society said, “where members compete in challenges like black pudding throwing.”

The challenge is inspired by the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships held in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester.

A society with a meaningful legacy

Northern Society was originally founded in September 2022 by York student Rylan Mann and his friend Benji.

Rylan previously told the BBC he idea came to them during a trip to the Derwent Arms, where they began talking about how many northern students they had met on campus.

“We came up with the idea over a pie and a pint in the Derwent Arms,” he said.

The society has taken on a deeper meaning for its founders and members following Benji’s death in 2025.

“North Soc has such a special place in my heart, more so after Benji’s passing early last year,” Rylan said.

“I and others have found real comfort knowing that this bit of Benji’s legacy still lives on at the Uni of York.”

With a growing membership and a new committee expected later this year, the society says it’s excited to see how the group continues to evolve.

“We can’t wait to see what our new committee will come up with later in the year too,” the society said.

For many members, the appeal of North Soc is simple. Between the themed nights and shared accents, it offers something that many students miss when they leave home, a familiar sense of northern community.

Featured image via Northern Society