York students revive Northern Society after feeling ‘outnumbered’ by southerners

From Lancashire Day parties to black pudding throwing, the society celebrates northern culture

Shannon Downing | Guides

For some students at the University of York, moving to a university in the North didn’t necessarily mean being surrounded by fellow northerners.

Instead, some say they found themselves sharing flats and lecture halls with far more southern accents than they expected, a culture shift that inspired the revival of the university’s Northern Society.

The society, known as North Soc, aims to bring together students who share a love for northern culture, identity and humour while studying in York.

A community celebrating northern culture

via Northern Society

The idea behind the society is simple, to create a space where northern culture can be celebrated and shared with others on campus.

A spokesperson for the society said: “We wanted to create a community celebrating all things northern culture. It’s a great way to learn about all the interesting and diverse places in the North.”

While York itself sits firmly in the North of England, the university attracts students from across the UK and around the world. For some students, that can make northern identity feel more noticeable once they arrive.

The society aims to turn that experience into something positive, giving students a chance to connect over shared references, traditions, and occasionally debates about which northern county does things best.

Bringing a ‘sense of home’

via Northern Society

Beyond the social side, members say the society also offers a sense of familiarity for students adjusting to university life.

“North Soc aims to bring a sense of home while you’re at uni,” the spokesperson said. “I think it’s particularly nice for students who might feel homesick to meet some fellow northerners and feel that sense of familiarity.”

At the same time, the society isn’t limited to people from northern England.

“That being said, anyone can come along and will  be met with a warm northern welcome,” they added.

“We’re happy to share our northern culture and identity.”

Northern traditions

via Northern Society

Like many student societies, North Soc revolves around social events, but its activities lean heavily into northern traditions and humour.

Recent events have included a “northern icons” themed night, a Lancashire Day party, and a collaboration with Album Society celebrating northern music heritage.

The group is also planning to bring back one of its most unusual traditions later this year.

“We’re hoping to host our Yorkshire Olympics event,” the society said, “where members compete in challenges like black pudding throwing.”

The challenge is inspired by the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships held in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester.

A society with a meaningful legacy

Northern Society was originally founded in September 2022 by York student Rylan Mann and his friend Benji.

Rylan previously told the BBC he idea came to them during a trip to the Derwent Arms, where they began talking about how many northern students they had met on campus.

“We came up with the idea over a pie and a pint in the Derwent Arms,” he said.

The society has taken on a deeper meaning for its founders and members following Benji’s death in 2025.

“North Soc has such a special place in my heart, more so after Benji’s passing early last year,” Rylan said.

“I and others have found real comfort knowing that this bit of Benji’s legacy still lives on at the Uni of York.”

With a growing membership and a new committee expected later this year, the society says it’s excited to see how the group continues to evolve.

via Northern Society

“We can’t wait to see what our new committee will come up with later in the year too,” the society said.

For many members, the appeal of North Soc is simple. Between the themed nights and shared accents, it offers something that many students miss when they leave home, a familiar sense of northern community.

Featured image via Northern Society

Shannon Downing | Guides
We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton's Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He's full of surprises

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

