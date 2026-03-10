Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

1 hour ago

On Monday 2nd March, the ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ movie premiere took place at Symphony Hall. With the long-awaited feature film released in select cinemas on Friday, viewers can finally see Tommy Shelby face his demons after six turbulent years in 1940’s Brum.

What is ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ about?

The new Tom Harper production follows the culmination of Tommy Shelby’s choices over the last six series. Haunted by the passing of his aunt and daughter, suffocated by his trauma from war, and tormented by his past choices, Tommy followed a quieter life as the country and Birmingham descended into chaos. After returning to the city six years later, he must battle his demons. This includes searching for his son, Duke Shelby (Barry Keoghan), who is the architect behind his own version of Tommy’s notorious Peaky Blinders.

This highly anticipated crime drama has a star-studded cast with big names. Cast members include Adolescence’s Stephen Graham, Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson, Reservoir Dogs’ Tim Roth, and Sophie Rundle. As always, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning star Cillian Murphy will be making another exciting appearance as ruthless Brummie Tommy Shelby.

Furthermore, this will be the first time Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and fellow Irishman and actor Barry Keoghan will star in Peaky Blinders. However, this is not the first time Keoghan and Murphy will work alongside each other, with the Irish pair previously starring in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed 2017 war film ‘Dunkirk’.

The premiere:

Upon arrival, spectators were met with ominous music that would have made any nosy person curious, and a large screen showing us commoners what was happening on the red carpet nearby. Some with fan art of Cillian Murphy and some with tripods, saying that people were excited was an understatement. Upon further inspection, supporters’ faces were lit up by the words ‘Netflix‘ and ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’, which were crafted into a fiery, beautiful, blazing sign that illuminated Centenary Square as the night unfolded.

As fans waited for stars to appear, people were snacking on bags of salted caramel popcorn, and while I promised the soldier I wouldn’t say take two, it is not like he or Tommy will ever know, right? Fans were dressed for the occasion with flat caps and pocket watches floating in the crowd, and the buzzing excitement of fans combined with upbeat chatter made the entire experience memorable.

Who knew studying at the Library of Birmingham on a random Monday would have such great benefits?

Where can you watch ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’?

The film, written by Steven Knight, will be available to view in specific cinemas across the country from Friday, 6th March. For those of us in Brum, some locations include The Mockingbird Cinema, Everyman Birmingham Mailbox, and Sutton Coldfield’s Royal Cinema. Alternatively, the crime drama will be available to watch on Netflix from 20th March.

Remember: no fighting, no spoilers, no fighting, no spoilers, no fighting, and no spoilers!

Featured image via Netflix.