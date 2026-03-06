The Tab

A Birmingham University student’s day out to Halfpenny Wine Estate

Let’s face it, we all need to venture out of Selly Oak sometimes

Angelique Ritter

When we think of wine tasting, we tend to think of sprawling Italian vineyards or fancy jazz clubs in the heart of Paris. The UK, however, is home to over 1,000 vineyards, and is steadily emerging as a strong contender in the European winemaking industry. If you’re someone who enjoys a good glass of wine and wants to spend these rare sunny British days outdoors, then you’re in luck, because you can book a wine tasting and tour right here in the West Midlands.

Halfpenny Green began as a conventional farm in the late 1960s, producing dairy and mixed produce. In 1983, founder and farmer Martin Vickers – along with his son, Clive Vickers – planted the first 1/2 acre of grapevines, which would kickstart their journey into the world of winemaking.

Speaking to The Birmingham Tab about why he and his father decided to make the switch, Clive said: “Just thought we’d try it out.”

By 1989, the concept of planting vines became a solid business idea for the father and son duo, and by 1991, a further 22 acres were added. Now, Halfpenny Green boasts a total of about 30 acres of vines, making it one of the largest wine estates in the UK. The vines were run separately from the farm, with Martin working across both until 1994 when the winery was built.

Clive explained that the biggest challenge him and his father faced when it came to the winemaking business was getting people to accept British wine as being a valid competitor to its European counterparts. Clive told us that the normalisation of British wines over time helped with investments, which kept the business alive.

Despite the reluctance of society to accept British wine as a valued product, Martin and Clive persevered – and from 1996 to 1997, the pair began winemaking in other parts of England and Wales.

When asked about the process of building relationships with other vineyards, Clive told us that: “It just snowballed.

“We now make wine for over 100 vineyards across England and Wales.”

We asked Clive if he had ever thought about producing other types of alcohol on the estate, and he said: “Stick to what you’re good at.”

We also asked what the best part about running Halfpenny Green was, to which he replied: “For me, I think seeing people enjoy our wine.

“Just seeing international judges give us gold medals… it’s gotta be worth it to see that.

“Seeing people experience our wine in a lovely environment, that just puts a smile on my face.”

The business now boasts a fully renovated restaurant and shop, with views over the vineyard, as well as a crafts village and fishing lake. Visitors are even invited to pick grapes during the harvest. Halfpenny Green is working closely alongside Shropshire’s Harper Adams university for viticulture days.

Unfortunately, Martin Vickers passed away in 2024. Halfpenny Green is now run by Clive Vickers and his wife, Lisa, who still host tours and tastings on the estate throughout the summer months.

You can find out more about Halfpenny Green here.

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here's the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I'm shocked

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don't know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They're so intense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

