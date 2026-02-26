£500,000 investment transforms creative media facilities at Birmingham City University

The funding will enhance the university’s film and photography resources

Birmingham City University (BCU) has announced a £500,000 investment aimed at significantly enhancing its film, photography and media production facilities.

The funding will support substantial upgrades to professional equipment and the renovation of two studios within the university’s Parkside building. The move is intended to strengthen BCU’s position within the West Midlands’ rapidly expanding creative industries sector.

Having secured a top 10 UK ranking for film and photography courses for three consecutive years, BCU is looking to build on its strong reputation by providing students with access to industry-standard tools and learning environments.

The investment will deliver 16 video and cinema cameras, 37 mirrorless photography cameras, 28 professional lighting units, 31 tripods and 68 specialist lenses.

Dr Matthew Day, Head of the Department of English and Media, described the development as a major step forward for students studying creative disciplines.

He said the upgraded equipment and redesigned studio spaces would open up new creative possibilities, while complementing the University’s established strengths in teaching, practical workshops, visiting industry speakers and professional partnerships. He added that BCU remains focused on ensuring graduates leave with the technical skills, experience and confidence required to succeed in the creative sector.

Chun Yin Chan, a BA Digital Film Production student, said the university has already provided valuable hands-on industry experience. He noted that access to high-end technology would further support students in bringing their own stories to life while improving their readiness for future careers.

Students will begin using the new equipment in the coming weeks, with the refurbished studio spaces expected to be completed in June.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons