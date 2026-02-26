The Tab

£500,000 investment transforms creative media facilities at Birmingham City University

The funding will enhance the university’s film and photography resources

Cassandra Fong | News

Birmingham City University (BCU) has announced a £500,000 investment aimed at significantly enhancing its film, photography and media production facilities.

The funding will support substantial upgrades to professional equipment and the renovation of two studios within the university’s Parkside building. The move is intended to strengthen BCU’s position within the West Midlands’ rapidly expanding creative industries sector.

Having secured a top 10 UK ranking for film and photography courses for three consecutive years, BCU is looking to build on its strong reputation by providing students with access to industry-standard tools and learning environments.

The investment will deliver 16 video and cinema cameras, 37 mirrorless photography cameras, 28 professional lighting units, 31 tripods and 68 specialist lenses.

via Wikimedia Commons

Dr Matthew Day, Head of the Department of English and Media, described the development as a major step forward for students studying creative disciplines.

He said the upgraded equipment and redesigned studio spaces would open up new creative possibilities, while complementing the University’s established strengths in teaching, practical workshops, visiting industry speakers and professional partnerships. He added that BCU remains focused on ensuring graduates leave with the technical skills, experience and confidence required to succeed in the creative sector.

Chun Yin Chan, a BA Digital Film Production student, said the university has already provided valuable hands-on industry experience. He noted that access to high-end technology would further support students in bringing their own stories to life while improving their readiness for future careers.

Students will begin using the new equipment in the coming weeks, with the refurbished studio spaces expected to be completed in June.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Cassandra Fong | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your Birmingham degree

Police investigation launched into the death of a Selly Oak woman in a prison cell

Beat the freeze in Birmingham: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather

Latest

Here’s who Bri from Love Is Blind’s super successful dad is, after Connor met him off-screen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Connor described him as ‘legit’

Gaza student raises £7k to attend Glasgow University, but can’t due to border restrictions

Georgia French

Qusay Al-Reqeb is unable to travel abroad despite raising thousands of pounds worth of donations

The most popular winners of Love Island All Stars, based on how many votes they got in the final

Hayley Soen

I’m actually shocked

Dearest gentle reader, here’s why Durham is the modern version of Bridgerton

Chéryl Osch

Let’s romanticise the Durham experience x

I gave ‘Prince’ Andrew a naked massage, and this is what it was like

Hebe Hancock

She was introduced by Ghislaine Maxwell

Jak White

All the pics and clips of Jak White, the 20-year-old who might be Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy

Kieran Galpin

Oh, and he’s gay

Reality Rewired: Inside DUCFS 2026

Charlotte Morgan

Glitchy visuals, standout looks and a sold out arena – here’s what went down at this year’s runway

How old Gordon and Tana Ramsay were when they had their six kids, and the huge age gaps

Ellissa Bain

Three of them have the same birthday

Here is the WORST day you could have as a Durham University student

May Thomson

A very specific and tragic narrative: Part one

Love Is Blind’s Alex addresses the lying accusations after that messy intervention

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I was on the witness stand for no real reason’

Here’s who Bri from Love Is Blind’s super successful dad is, after Connor met him off-screen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Connor described him as ‘legit’

Gaza student raises £7k to attend Glasgow University, but can’t due to border restrictions

Georgia French

Qusay Al-Reqeb is unable to travel abroad despite raising thousands of pounds worth of donations

The most popular winners of Love Island All Stars, based on how many votes they got in the final

Hayley Soen

I’m actually shocked

Dearest gentle reader, here’s why Durham is the modern version of Bridgerton

Chéryl Osch

Let’s romanticise the Durham experience x

I gave ‘Prince’ Andrew a naked massage, and this is what it was like

Hebe Hancock

She was introduced by Ghislaine Maxwell

Jak White

All the pics and clips of Jak White, the 20-year-old who might be Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy

Kieran Galpin

Oh, and he’s gay

Reality Rewired: Inside DUCFS 2026

Charlotte Morgan

Glitchy visuals, standout looks and a sold out arena – here’s what went down at this year’s runway

How old Gordon and Tana Ramsay were when they had their six kids, and the huge age gaps

Ellissa Bain

Three of them have the same birthday

Here is the WORST day you could have as a Durham University student

May Thomson

A very specific and tragic narrative: Part one

Love Is Blind’s Alex addresses the lying accusations after that messy intervention

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I was on the witness stand for no real reason’