Everything Hilary Duff has said about feud with sister, as they haven’t spoken in seven years

Hilary Duff released her new album this week, and one of the songs is about her estranged relationship with her sister Haylie. The pair haven’t spoken for seven years, so here’s everything she’s said about their feud.

They were last photographed together in 2019, and there have been rumours of drama between them ever since then. But Haylie was spotted with Ashley Tisdale after that whole toxic mum group drama. Hilary has never spoken about the falling out… until now.

After dropping the new song We Don’t Talk, where she sings about being from the same home but not talking anymore, the singer has spoken out about the feud a few times in new interviews, and she’s clearly really sad about it.

Hilary Duff said there’s not one person who can be blamed

Nobody knows the exact reason for the feud, but Hilary hinted that no one person can be blamed, so there must be a lot of different sides to the drama.

“It takes everybody involved, you know, for things to kind of be where they are. But I was just trying to talk about how it feels like for me and reach people because it’s real and a lot of people share a similar story,” she said.

And things are very, very complicated

“I’ve had a very complicated life,” Duff told Glamour. “And my parents had a very complicated thing. I know it’s not rare, and I think it goes back to the theme of, Why share now? I guess I just felt ready.”

She continued: “Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together. You can only control your side and your street.”

She’s not really sure why she and Haylie don’t speak

On We Don’t Talk, the singer says she doesn’t really know why she and Haylie haven’t spoken for seven years, saying: “Don’t know when it happened / Not even sure what it was about.”

Duff said not having her sister is really lonely

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Hilary confirmed that the new song is about her sister, saying: “It’s definitely about my sister. And, just, absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having not having my my sister in my life at the moment. And I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record.”

And Haylie was her other half

“But it’s funny, as a person that exists in the world without my like other half, so many people are having that experience. And a lot of conversations I have with people are like, ‘Yeah, me too. Me too. Me too’,” she continued.

She finds the whole situation really sad

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she spoke about everyone knowing everything about her life, which makes the family feud even sadder.

“They know my mom, my sister, my dad. Like, we have a small family. People are interested in that for some reason. And it’s really sad, you know, kind of like where we are right now and scary to share it because of the internet, but important for me. I’m just saying how it feels for me,” she revealed.

Hilary hopes they will reunite one day

Hilary told CBS she made the song for herself, but “always hopes for something to be healthy again” and “something to be good again”.

