Lana Del Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene shares rare comment on political beliefs after rumours

I did not see this coming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Lana Del Rey’s husband, Jeremy Duffrene, has publicly addressed his political beliefs in a rare comment, after speculation since he first married the singer.

Jeremy Duffrene and Lana Del Rey have been together for a couple of years, getting married in a secret, intimate ceremony in September 2024. They first met in 2019, when Jeremy gave Lana a swamp boat tour in Louisiana, but their romance didn’t go public until years later. Jeremy still works as a wildlife boat tour guide and has kept a pretty low profile for someone with a megastar wife.

Mostly because of his looks and the region he’s from, many people have speculated that Jeremy is a Trump supporter. Back in 2024, a bunch of unverified screenshots from what people claimed was Jeremy’s Facebook account went viral. These alleged screenshots were reposts of anti-vaccination and transphobic posts. There’s no evidence these screenshots are real, and Jeremy has never addressed the scandal.

But now, the alligator tour guide has put the rumours to rest. Jeremy replied to a comment that accused him of being MAGA, which said: “It’s her MAGA husband.”

“Call what you are. No MAGA supporters over here,” he said on his personal Instagram account.

The 50-year-old rarely responds to social media speculation, so this comment is a massive surprise. Lana has previously spoken out about her feelings regarding Donald Trump, whom she has historically criticised.  When fellow artist Kanye West outed himself as a Trump supporter in 2016, Lana left a lengthy comment calling him out.

“I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level,” she wrote. “Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism—none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

She continued: “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p**** just because he’s famous, then you need an intervention as much as he does-something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

