America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

2 hours ago

Former America’s Next Top Model winner Lisa D’Amato has slammed Tyra Banks’ Netflix documentary, claiming it downplays how damaging the show really was for contestants.

D’Amato, who first appeared on America’s Next Top Model cycle five in 2005 and won the All-Stars season in 2011, said she believes the new special, titled Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, has been shaped to protect Banks’ image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀☀️🃏Lisa D’Amato 🧜🏻‍♀️⚡️ (@lisa_damato)

Speaking to Page Six, she claimed: “In order for her to save face to make more money in the future, she’s going to have to take a bit of accountability.”

She also alleged on Instagram that Banks has “a heavy hand in the creative” of the Netflix doc and has spun events in her favour. “Ultimately, my own intuition tells me… this is a money grab for Tyra,” D’Amato wrote, adding that the project may aim to ensure Banks is “not 100 percent cancelled”.

D’Amato is instead appearing in a rival E! documentary, Dirty Rotten Scandals, which airs on the 11th March, and promises to expose what contestants say was the show’s darker reality.

A press release describes the series as exposing “the dark side of America’s self-help industry and the real human cost of entertainment masquerading as therapy”. Two back-to-back episodes focusing on America’s Next Top Model will feature D’Amato, former judge Janice Dickinson, and many other contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀☀️🃏Lisa D’Amato 🧜🏻‍♀️⚡️ (@lisa_damato)

“First-hand interviews with the contestants cast light on behind-the-scenes secrets and the steep prices they paid for a shot at being ‘on top,’” the release says.

In a preview clip, Dickinson claims the show “really tortured these girls for Tyra Banks’ ego”, a sentiment D’Amato echoes: “It wasn’t a modelling competition. It was psychological warfare.”

In the trailer, D’Amato is seen telling Banks: “I trusted you with my dreams. How dare you take my f***ing life away from me.”

The Los Angeles-born model has framed her decision to speak out as activism, telling followers she was “just doing God’s work” and adding: “Stand for something or fall for anything.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Hulu, Netflix