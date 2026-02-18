The Tab

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Former America’s Next Top Model winner Lisa D’Amato has slammed Tyra Banks’ Netflix documentary, claiming it downplays how damaging the show really was for contestants.

D’Amato, who first appeared on America’s Next Top Model cycle five in 2005 and won the All-Stars season in 2011, said she believes the new special, titled Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, has been shaped to protect Banks’ image.

Speaking to Page Six, she claimed: “In order for her to save face to make more money in the future, she’s going to have to take a bit of accountability.”

She also alleged on Instagram that Banks has “a heavy hand in the creative” of the Netflix doc and has spun events in her favour. “Ultimately, my own intuition tells me… this is a money grab for Tyra,” D’Amato wrote, adding that the project may aim to ensure Banks is “not 100 percent cancelled”.

D’Amato is instead appearing in a rival E! documentary, Dirty Rotten Scandals, which airs on the 11th March, and promises to expose what contestants say was the show’s darker reality.

A press release describes the series as exposing “the dark side of America’s self-help industry and the real human cost of entertainment masquerading as therapy”. Two back-to-back episodes focusing on America’s Next Top Model will feature D’Amato, former judge Janice Dickinson, and many other contestants.

“First-hand interviews with the contestants cast light on behind-the-scenes secrets and the steep prices they paid for a shot at being ‘on top,’” the release says.

In a preview clip, Dickinson claims the show “really tortured these girls for Tyra Banks’ ego”, a sentiment D’Amato echoes: “It wasn’t a modelling competition. It was psychological warfare.”

In the trailer, D’Amato is seen telling Banks: “I trusted you with my dreams. How dare you take my f***ing life away from me.”

The Los Angeles-born model has framed her decision to speak out as activism, telling followers she was “just doing God’s work” and adding: “Stand for something or fall for anything.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Hulu, Netflix

More on: Celebrity Netflix Reality TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Tiffany

‘Lying ass tired ass b*tch’: The model Tyra Banks screamed at is seething after Netflix doc

Jay Manuel Tyra Banks stand now split

Jay Manuel finally shares where he and Tyra Banks stand now after America’s Next Top Model split

From Jay Manuel to Nigel Barker, where are the legends of America’s Next Top Model now?!

Latest

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee