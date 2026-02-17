From Jay Manuel to Nigel Barker, where are the legends of America’s Next Top Model now?!

4 hours ago

The 2003 global phenomenon that was America’s Next Top Model seized the attention of millions, who eagerly devoured cycle after cycle of the Tyra Banks fronted reality show, who ushered hopeful contestants through photoshoots and extreme makeovers alongside the likes of Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker.

Now, 23 years on, Netflix’s new documentary Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model peels back the curtain on the glossy world of the show, to reveal the darker truths behind the competition. So where are the show’s most iconic mentors and judges now?

Tyra Banks

Tyra stepped down from hosting America’s Next Top Model in 2015, later revealing in the doc: “After the show, I had so many different ideas for my life. I’m obsessed with pivoting.”

These days, she’s living in Australia and leaning hard into her dessert-preneur era. Under her brand Smize & Dream, she sells “hot ice cream” called Hot SMiZE Cream, a warm, drinkable dessert that’s drawn a lot of confusion. Pop-ups have launched in LA, Dubai and Washington DC, with a permanent shop now open in Sydney.

Tyra has been in a relationship with Louis Bélanger‑Martin since 2019, and shares one child, York Banks Asla, with her ex-partner Erik Asla. Her Los Angeles home was destroyed in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

Miss J Alexander

J. Alexander, belovedly known as “Miss J”, was part of ANTM from the very first cycle in 2003, after Tyra invited him to coach contestants’ runway walks. He remained the show’s main runway coach and later a judge until being let go in 2012.

Afterward, Miss J continued appearing on international Top Model franchises and coaching models worldwide. In December 2022, he suffered a stroke that left him in a coma for five weeks. He has since regained his speech and, as of early 2026, is still relearning how to walk.

In the documentary, Miss J became emotional recalling visits from Barker and Manuel during his recovery. When asked whether Tyra had visited, he said: “No, not yet. She just sent me a text she wants to come and visit me, but no not yet.”

Nigel Barker

Fashion photographer and judge Nigel Barker appeared on ANTM for 18 seasons, becoming known for his polished critiques and cinematic shoots. His 2012 exit, alongside Jay Manuel and Miss J, was abrupt and painful.

“That was really tough, because it was somewhat mercenary,” he said in the doc, comparing their firing to contestant eliminations.

Nigel has been married to former model Cristen Barker since 1999; they met while modelling in Milan and share two children. Professionally, he launched a Manhattan studio and shot campaigns for brands including Nine West, Ted Baker, Sony and Ford. He also collaborated with Taylor Swift on the 2012 photobook 8 Hours, judged pageants like Miss America and Miss Universe, and even had small film roles (including Arthur).

More recently, he’s moved into drinks, co-founding The Barker Company, which produces ready-to-shake espresso martinis.

Jay Manuel

Creative director Jay Manuel started as Tyra’s makeup artist before joining ANTM to design its elaborate photoshoots. Alongside Tyra, Nigel and Miss J, he formed the show’s tight-knit core team, on and off screen.

After eight cycles, Jay felt the show had “evolved in a way I had never expected” and no longer recognised himself on TV. He eventually emailed Tyra to quit, later claiming she replied three days later with just: “I am disappointed.”

He says he returned for one more cycle but that Tyra didn’t speak to him off camera afterward, despite their on-screen interactions.

In 2020, Jay revealed he was writing a novel inspired by his ANTM years, The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown, which has since been published.

Featured image credit: Netflix