I lost my child at the hands of Lucy Letby, and she wouldn’t let me grieve in peace

‘I asked her to come out of the family room’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Two grieving parents have testified that Lucy Letby kept coming into the hospital room when they were trying to grieve the death of their child, who she was charged with murdering.

Lucy Letby, a 36-year-old ex-nurse, was charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another seven in 2023. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding her case, which has been back in the spotlight after the Netflix documentary The Investigation: Into Lucy Letby.

A testimony from the time details how parents of a child Lucy was convicted of were apparently repeatedly disturbed while trying to grieve, even though a senior nurse had dismissed Lucy.

Lucy Letby timeline now

via Chester Standard/SWNS

An unnamed senior nurse gave her testimony of what she saw during the trial at Manchester Magistrate’s Court in 2022. The child who died, named Child C, suddenly collapsed under Lucy’s care during the night shift.

“I asked Lucy to focus on [her designated baby] because I was still concerned about him. However, Lucy went into the family room a few times, and I asked her to come out and leave that family with Melanie Taylor,” the nurse said, as reported by The Guardian.

“Was it any part of her responsibilities to go into that family room at this time?” the prosecutor asked.

The nurse replied: “Not that I can remember.”

“You instructed her to return her attention to [her designated baby] once or more than once?”  asked the prosecutor, to which the nurse replied, “More than once.”

According to the lead shift nurse, Lucy had no reason to be with Child C at the time they died, as she was assigned to another child. The prosecution claimed Lucy fatally injected the child with a nasogastric tube, which ultimately led to their death. Lucy denied all these claims at the time, and still maintains her innocence today.

Two of Lucy’s appeals have already been rejected, and she’s currently serving a whole life sentence in prison.

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

