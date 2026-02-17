Who from the Stranger Things cast went to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and who actually ditched it

7 hours ago

This weekend, actress Maya Hawke had a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding. Pictures from the event look beautiful, but quickly everyone’s focus was on who from the cast of Stranger Things was there, and who wasn’t.

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson got married on February 14th, in New York. The pair had reportedly been friends for years, but their relationship turned romantic in 2024, when they were working on Maya’s album together.

In 2025, it was subtly confirmed they were engaged, and now it’s been revealed they have tied the knot. Rumours of people ditching the event began to circulate, and people were digging out photos to try and work out the guest list.

Who from Stranger Things went to Maya Hawke’s wedding?

The wedding seems to have been pretty intimate, with close friends and family only. Maya’s famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were in attendance.

Plenty of cast members from Stranger Things did go to the wedding, to celebrate Maya and Christian’s big day. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery were all there.

And who from the cast didn’t go to the wedding?

It would appear the main cast members from Stranger Things who skipped the wedding are David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp.

David Harbour was spotted on a date with a mystery woman around the same time the wedding took place. He was in New York, but was instead photographed alongside a young woman with deep red hair, both wearing caps. The two appeared deep in conversation when the photo was snapped.

There are a lot of theories as to why Millie Bobby Brown didn’t attend. People think given the Stranger Things cast didn’t go to Millie’s wedding, she decided to skip Maya’s. The only cast members at Millie’s wedding were Matthew Modine, who plays Papa, and Noah Schnapp. Millie was instead pictured enjoying Galentine’s Day, in California.

It’s been reported Noah Schnapp didn’t attend, but people aren’t sure. He too was pictured in New York around the same time, and initial reports published by Page Six listed him on guest list, but his name has since been removed.

