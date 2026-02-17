The Tab

Who from the Stranger Things cast went to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and who actually ditched it

With their reasonings, of course

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

This weekend, actress Maya Hawke had a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding. Pictures from the event look beautiful, but quickly everyone’s focus was on who from the cast of Stranger Things was there, and who wasn’t.

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson got married on February 14th, in New York. The pair had reportedly been friends for years, but their relationship turned romantic in 2024, when they were working on Maya’s album together.

In 2025, it was subtly confirmed they were engaged, and now it’s been revealed they have tied the knot. Rumours of people ditching the event began to circulate, and people were digging out photos to try and work out the guest list.

Stranger Things cast with Maya Hawke

via Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Who from Stranger Things went to Maya Hawke’s wedding?

The wedding seems to have been pretty intimate, with close friends and family only. Maya’s famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were in attendance.

Plenty of cast members from Stranger Things did go to the wedding, to celebrate Maya and Christian’s big day. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery were all there.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

And who from the cast didn’t go to the wedding?

Stranger Things cast with Maya Hawke

via Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

It would appear the main cast members from Stranger Things who skipped the wedding are David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp.

David Harbour was spotted on a date with a mystery woman around the same time the wedding took place. He was in New York, but was instead photographed alongside a young woman with deep red hair, both wearing caps. The two appeared deep in conversation when the photo was snapped.

There are a lot of theories as to why Millie Bobby Brown didn’t attend. People think given the Stranger Things cast didn’t go to Millie’s wedding, she decided to skip Maya’s. The only cast members at Millie’s wedding were Matthew Modine, who plays Papa, and Noah Schnapp. Millie was instead pictured enjoying Galentine’s Day, in California.

It’s been reported Noah Schnapp didn’t attend, but people aren’t sure. He too was pictured in New York around the same time, and initial reports published by Page Six listed him on guest list, but his name has since been removed.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Netflix.

More on: Celebrity David Harbour Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Stranger Things
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Shameless ‘reason’ David Harbour ‘skipped’ Maya Hawke’s wedding after decade working together

People now have evidence Noah Schnapp WAS at Maya Hawke’s wedding after all

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’