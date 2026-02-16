People now have evidence Noah Schnapp WAS at Maya Hawke’s wedding after all

10 hours ago

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke married her partner Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise New York ceremony on Valentine’s Day, and everyone’s freaking out because Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and David Harbour were the only ones from the main cast who weren’t there. However, people are convinced Noah was there after all.

The pair tied the knot at St. George’s Episcopal on Stuyvesant Square in Manhattan and all the guests then walked through the streets of New York to The Players, a private members club in Gramercy Park where the reception was held.

Loads of Stranger Things cast members were pictured on the walk, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin and Charlie Heaton. But Noah wasn’t in any of the pictures, leaving people convinced he didn’t get an invite.

However, people have a theory that he was at the wedding after all, and wanted to stay out of the pictures. The evidence? Well, the actor was spotted with fellow actor and director Tony Goldwyn at a diner in New York City on Sunday, the day after Maya’s wedding, and someone sent the picture to Deuxmoi.

That means he was in New York on the same weekend as his co-star’s wedding. And that’s not the only evidence. When Page Six first broke the wedding news on 15th February, they reported that Noah Schnapp was there. His name has now been removed, but people are sharing screenshots of the original article.

It’s funny how Maya just got married and somehow the conversation shifted to “where’s Noah?” The press literally confirmed he was there. Maybe he just didn’t want to be photographed. Maybe there’s an agreement. Either way… it was Maya’s moment. And somehow y’all still made it… pic.twitter.com/iA4uhtVz5h — 🍋𓊍❯❯❯❯NSLPLTZM❯❯❯❯🌻 (@YFJustice4Liam) February 15, 2026

Some people are even claiming they spotted Noah’s finger in one of the paparazzi photos, but honestly, that one might be a bit of a reach.

People are totally convinced he was there, though, with one person writing on Twitter: “There’s no way Noah was in NYC and didn’t go to her wedding.”

Many are arguing that just because he wasn’t in the photos, it doesn’t mean he wasn’t there. Maybe he didn’t want to be on camera, or just happened not to be in any of the shots. Stranger Things viewers are also running wild with the idea that he wasn’t pictured to hide the fact he’s secretly dating Finn Wolfhard. The theory has been circling for months and isn’t true.

“People are misinforming, saying that Noah Schnapp wasn’t invited to the wedding or that he didn’t go, just because of photos taken by paparazzi,” someone else said.

Until we get official confirmation, nobody can say for sure. But Noah and Maya were always really close on the Stranger Things set, so it seems unlikely that he’d skip her wedding. Millie, on the other hand? She was celebrating Valentine’s Day at home on Instagram, so it looks like she really wasn’t there.

Featured image credit: Instagram