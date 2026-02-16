Jacob Elordi reveals exactly what inspired the super steamy scenes in the Wuthering Heights film

The film has faced a lot of backlash over its many X-rated scenes

11 hours ago

Emerald Fennell’s new film is filled with X-rated moments, and now Jacob Elordi, who plays Heathcliff, has revealed what actually inspired the many steamy scenes in Wuthering Heights.

Ever since the first reactions to the adaptation dropped, loads have been said about how racy the film is. It even received backlash when the trailer was released last year. Some people said, “This is 50 Shades of Bridgerton style distortion of a Brontë novel.”

But Jacob Elordi insists none of it came out of nowhere.

So, what inspired the many explicit scenes in Wuthering Heights?

Speaking to USA Today, the actor explained that the sexual energy in the film is rooted in Emily Brontë’s writing itself. “The movie’s sexual intimations are entirely in the spirit of the novel,” he said.

He went on to add, “Any image that comes from Emerald’s head is inspired by that depravity and love and obsession.”

According to Jacob, the darkness, obsession and intensity that Brontë wrote into Heathcliff and Catherine’s relationship are what naturally led to those provocative scenes on screen.

“They’re all in the language of what Brontë was driving at with this book. So it was never really a shock or a reach,” he added.

Director Emerald Fennell also made it clear she wasn’t trying to be explicit just for attention. “Things that are sexy often take us by surprise,” she said. “Maybe some people would argue otherwise, but I’m not interested in anything being explicit. I’m interested in making people feel.”

Margot Robbie also pointed out that what looks incredibly intimate on screen is actually far less glamorous to film. “Audiences forget how many people are on a film set – there are hundreds of people sometimes,” she said. “Even though something looks like, ‘Wow, that’s super-intimate! It’s just those two actors there!’ Three feet away, there’s Emerald with an iPad and watching the monitor.”

