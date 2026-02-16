Huge travel disruptions as Birmingham New Street railway routes suspended

Trains to Birmingham New Street were cancelled, triggering widespread disruption

10 hours ago

Rail passengers across the West Midlands are facing rush-hour chaos today after a railway embankment was damaged between Worcester Foregate Street and Droitwich Spa.

Trains between Worcester and Birmingham New Street via Bromsgrove have been cancelled, with disruption expected to last throughout Monday. Other routes are also suffering delays and last-minute alterations as a heavily reduced timetable is rolled out.

West Midlands Railway confirmed no services can run between Worcester stations and Birmingham New Street via Bromsgrove. Services between Hereford and Birmingham New Street are operating only as far as Worcester Foregate Street.

Snow Hill line trains may terminate at Worcester Shrub Hill instead of Worcester Foregate Street, leaving passengers scrambling to rearrange journeys at short notice.

Rail replacement buses are running between Worcester stations, Droitwich Spa and Bromsgrove to keep people moving.

West Midlands Railway said: “Due to a railway embankment being damaged between Droitwich Spa and Worcester Foregate Street, no services can operate on the line between Worcester Foregate Street and Droitwich Spa.

“A severely amended service will be in place all day Monday.”

A shuttle service is operating between Worcester Foregate Street and Hereford, calling at all stations.

Travellers heading from Birmingham city centre to Droitwich or Worcester are being told to use services from Birmingham Snow Hill towards Worcester Shrub Hill.

Those travelling between University and Droitwich or Worcester are advised to take a train to Birmingham New Street, then either walk to Birmingham Snow Hill or change at Smethwick Galton Bridge for onward services.

Passengers delayed by more than 15 minutes can claim compensation and are urged to keep hold of their tickets and submit a claim after completing their journey.

