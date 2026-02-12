Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

2 hours ago

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, a time when single people fall into that familiar cycle of doomscrolling and despair. Your friends are all busy making plans with their partners, social media is filled with happy couples, and you’re probably crying into an ice cream bowl and wondering where it all went wrong. Trust me, we’ve all been there. Eventually, you get tired of feeling miserable and just need to do something.

But going out alone on Valentine’s Day can feel daunting. You don’t want to be surrounded by couples while you sit alone in a corner, and you may not have a friend group to get together for a pinterest-perfect galentines either. That’s totally okay. If the only love you’re indulging in this valentines day is self-love, then here are six ways you can make the most of the holiday solo.

Themed movie night

One of the cutest trends I’ve seen on TikTok is people doing themed dinner nights. From Shrek to Rapunzel to even Twilight, TikTok creators have taken to their kitchens as they attempt to cook the foods seen in their favourite films. Whether you’re looking to improve your cooking skills, try out a new recipe, or transport yourself into your favourite film, a themed dinner night is perfect escapism.

If you want to take it a level further, many creators also share recipes for themed cocktails and mocktails to really tie everything together. Video games, films, novels – whatever your theme may be, make a dinner night out of it.

Sip and paint

Valentine’s Day is as good a day as any to tap into your creative side, and what better way than with a cocktail and a paintbrush? Whether alone at home or with a group, sip and paint are the perfect way to unwind and get creative. You can display your creation at home too, adding a personalised piece to your home decor.

Birmingham offers multiple sip and paint classes where you can make new friends and bask in the creative vibes together.

Dance Class

If you’re looking to start a new hobby, I strongly recommend taking a dance class. The music is upbeat, you learn a new skill, and it’s easy to make new friends. If you’re a student at the University of Birmingham and a kpop fan, then check out Kcover soc, who host dance classes every week on campus.

If you’re looking for more hip hop or commercial, or if you’re unsure what style you want to try and would like a variety of options, then I’d recommend booking a class with Fabric at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Watch a play

Speaking of the Hippodrome, local theatres are booked and busy this month with a variety of shows. If you’re not into theatre but enjoy a good immersive experience, then you’ll enjoy Candlelight or The Jury Experience.

The Jury Experience lets the audience play the role of a jury during a fake trial, where actors immerse you in a courtroom scene full of drama and moral dilemmas. It’s up to you to determine whether the accused is innocent or guilty.

Candlelight offers tributes to iconic bands such as ABBA, or breathtaking film soundtracks like those of Hans Zimmer. A live orchestra plays under candlelight, immersing you in another world entirely.

To book a show or see what’s on, check out the Birmingham Theatre website.

Coffee and thrifting

One of my favourite pastimes when I’m out on my own is coffee and thrifting. Birmingham is home to countless charity shops and local cafes, but the best neighbourhood for unique finds and artisan coffee is Digbeth. If you know where to look, you can find some real gems. Red Brick Market on Floodgate Street is Digbeth’s best-kept secret, and is home to plenty of independent sellers.

For local cafes in Digbeth, check out Cafe Lovelife, Nexus Cafe, or Bakehouse (Baked in Brick).

Spa day

A spa day is such a classic way to unwind and indulge in some self-love. Get a massage, facial, mani, and pedi and feel your troubles melt away. Luenire inside the Park Regis offers a luxury spa experience suitable for anyone trying to escape the cold and relax for a bit.

Once you’re done with your massage, head downstairs to the hotel bar for a nice cocktail, and consider booking an overnight stay if you’re really treating yourself.

