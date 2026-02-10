How to stay warm without turning the heating on as a Birmingham university student

1 hour ago

You might be used to a nice, cosy, warm house back at home. Roaring fire, hot to touch radiators. You might even have gone to bed with rosy cheeks or been able to wear a cute little pyjama-shorts set to bed! Well, not anymore.

Now, you’re living in a uni house. You are in the sticks. Literally. You may as well be sleeping outside—it’s freezing.

Uni houses were built yonks ago and were not designed to withstand the cold. Landlords don’t care if your toes are about to fall off, but they will want you to open the windows in the colder months to prevent mould. Prevent mould? What about preventing me from getting frostbite?! As a third year veteran of the frigid Selly winters, here are five very serious tips that you must follow to ensure you keep all of your fingers and toes this winter. They’ll also mean you don’t end up spending a fortune on heating that probably doesn’t even work.

An Oodie, fluffy socks, and a heated blanket will be your best friends

LAYERS. Layers are a must to survive the student winters. Get yourself to Primark and buy some fluffy socks to stop your feet going blue.

If you don’t own an Oodie as a student, then what are you doing? I live, breathe, and sleep in my Oodie, and you should too. Even better, buy yourself a heated blanket and be prepared to never leave your bed. Your electricity bill might go up by 2p an hour, but at least you won’t see your breath inside your house.

Endless cups of tea and hot choccy

Make sure the fridge is stocked with milk (oat milk for you IBS girlies) and buy that cute mug at TK Maxx. Not only will your insides thank you, but you’ll be able to warm up your hands as well. Big slay.

Huddle around the oven to stay warm

No joke. This one is tried and tested and is definitely an efficient way of keeping warm. Pretend you are penguins, grab your housemates, and huddle around the oven and prepare to feel the heat.

Whilst your chicken nuggets are cooking, you too will be increasing in temperature. This is also the perfect time for the daily debrief with your housemates in very close encounters. Multitasking queen.

Living in the library, not to study but for health reasons

There are blankets in the library for a reason.

If you’ve been in the library during exam season (which hopefully you have), you’ll understand when I say that you’ll be so hot you’ll have to strip down to single layers. Even in December.

The number of bodies in the library will keep you nice and warm. And it saves a fortune on bills.

WARNING: You may feel so warm that productivity levels decrease, so come stocked with Red Bulls and energy bars to fuel the study sesh.

Pub!?

Okay, basic winter math, but more bodies = more body heat, duh. Plus… cheeky pint.

A spontaneous pub trip will solve all student problems. Look, going on a Friday or Saturday night might provide a sweaty kind of warm, what with everyone gearing up for a night-out, but sweaty warm is still warm. It’ll beat the non-existent warmth of your uni house.

If you’re not a social drinker with a borderline problem, then just about any public space with lots of people will beat your icy house. Why not browse every aisle in big Sainsbury’s just to keep you warm?! (Skip the chilled aisles, obvs)