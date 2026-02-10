Here’s what ending Lady Araminta gets in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the books

1 hour ago

Lady Araminta Penwood in Bridgerton is so good at being bad. If you can’t wait until Bridgerton season four part two to watch Araminta get her comeuppance, then here’s a peek at her ending in the books.

Woah, Araminta sends Sophie to prison?!

Yup, this really happens in Bridgerton. Do you remember the shoe clips with Posy gave to Sophie, and she pawned? Araminta accuses Sophie of stealing them. Sophie is arrested, and sent to a really vile prison. Araminta hopes Sophie will be exiled to Australia, or even executed.

Violet Bridgerton sorts her out

Although Benedict attempts to be useful, Violet really does 99 per cent of the work required to defeat Araminta’s schemes. Posy does fill her in on the Penwood family backstory, to be fair.

In the space of just two chapters, Violet manages to a) find Sophie in prison b) persuade the magistrate to release Sophie from her cell c) discover Araminta stole Sophie’s dowry d) blackmail Araminta into claiming Sophie is of an appropriate social status to marry Benedict e) convince the magistrate to drop charges against everyone f) scare Araminta away from London g) informally adopt Posy. Wow, what a productive day.

When Araminta tries complaining to the magistrate about all this, she hisses, “I am a countess!” Lady Bridgerton replies, “And I am more popular!” And this seems to be a legally sound argument in the world of Bridgerton.

Araminta is too scared of the Bridgertons to socialise ever again

Sophie flat-out punches Araminta. The book says: “And the strangest thing occured. Sophie began to shake. Her skin turned red, her teeth clenched, and the most amazing roar burst forth from her mouth. And befor anyone could even think to intervene, she had planted her fist squarely into Araminta’s left eye and sent the older woman sprawling.” Sophie says it is as punishment “for not loving your daughters equally”.

Violet threatens to call lawyers on Araminta if she ever meddles with Sophie again. Lady Whistledown reports that “Lady Penwood appears to have left town”.

It seems Araminta is too scared of her to ever go near a Bridgerton, because she doesn’t pop up in any other book.

