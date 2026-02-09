Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

7 hours ago

Bridgerton season four might be serving peak romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, but behind the scenes, author Julia Quinn has hinted that recasting in future seasons could bring some very different faces to the ton.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Quinn explained that casting decisions, especially as younger characters age, aren’t entirely in her control. “I don’t necessarily know how they’re gonna spin it or write it,” she said, adding that she doesn’t know “what they’re going to keep and change”.

People have been speculating about whether the youngest Bridgerton siblings, Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston), might be recast before their eventual love stories take centre stage. Quinn admitted the idea once felt uncertain because the actors were so young when the series began.

“It’s funny because they were, like, 12 and 13 when they started,” she said. But when she recently saw them at a premiere, she realised how much time had passed. “They were both drinking wine… They’re both 18 now and Will was there with his girlfriend.”

With Netflix planning up to eight seasons, one for each Bridgerton sibling’s novel, there’s still time before Hyacinth and Gregory’s stories hit the screen. According to Quinn, showrunner Jess Brownell’s immediate focus is on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

“Jess has said the next two seasons will be either Eloise and then Francesca or Francesca and then Eloise,” Quinn said. “It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s.”

Quinn doesn’t seem too worried about how that transition will feel for viewers. “So I think it’ll probably be OK,” she said. “Will it be weird that we knew them when they were 12? We see child stars grow up all the time.”

The author also reflected on how challenging it was to write Hyacinth and Gregory’s books in the first place. “As a writer, it was hard to write those two books at first,” she explained. “I really had to let them grow up in my mind a bit… It was tough.”

Looking ahead, Quinn is particularly excited to see To Sir Phillip, With Love adapted, especially Eloise’s romance with Phillip. “I love her story,” she said, noting that Eloise navigating Phillip’s two children, and an instant family dynamic, adds a fresh twist. “His twins are pretty ruthless to her so I hope they keep stuff like that in.”

Featured image credit: Netflix