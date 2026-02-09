The Tab

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Please don’t let it happen

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four might be serving peak romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, but behind the scenes, author Julia Quinn has hinted that recasting in future seasons could bring some very different faces to the ton.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Quinn explained that casting decisions, especially as younger characters age, aren’t entirely in her control. “I don’t necessarily know how they’re gonna spin it or write it,” she said, adding that she doesn’t know “what they’re going to keep and change”.

Netflix

People have been speculating about whether the youngest Bridgerton siblings, Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston), might be recast before their eventual love stories take centre stage. Quinn admitted the idea once felt uncertain because the actors were so young when the series began.

“It’s funny because they were, like, 12 and 13 when they started,” she said. But when she recently saw them at a premiere, she realised how much time had passed. “They were both drinking wine… They’re both 18 now and Will was there with his girlfriend.”

With Netflix planning up to eight seasons, one for each Bridgerton sibling’s novel, there’s still time before Hyacinth and Gregory’s stories hit the screen. According to Quinn, showrunner Jess Brownell’s immediate focus is on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

Netflix

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

“Jess has said the next two seasons will be either Eloise and then Francesca or Francesca and then Eloise,” Quinn said. “It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s.”

Quinn doesn’t seem too worried about how that transition will feel for viewers. “So I think it’ll probably be OK,” she said. “Will it be weird that we knew them when they were 12? We see child stars grow up all the time.”

The author also reflected on how challenging it was to write Hyacinth and Gregory’s books in the first place. “As a writer, it was hard to write those two books at first,” she explained. “I really had to let them grow up in my mind a bit… It was tough.”

Looking ahead, Quinn is particularly excited to see To Sir Phillip, With Love adapted, especially Eloise’s romance with Phillip. “I love her story,” she said, noting that Eloise navigating Phillip’s two children, and an instant family dynamic, adds a fresh twist. “His twins are pretty ruthless to her so I hope they keep stuff like that in.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

bridgerton season four the whole gang really including john who will probably die

Bridgerton author hints at a major death in season four – these three characters may die

Latest
bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now

bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now