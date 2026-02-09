Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now

7 hours ago

During Sunday night’s Super Bowl, chaos erupted when a man dubbed the “Super Bowl streaker” stormed the field with his shirt off. He had his social handles painted on his naked torso, but the exact reason behind the interruption was not initially known.

Videos quickly flooded the internet, and they showed the muscled-up man sprinting across the field as security attempted to apprehend him. Security was unable to catch him, but he was eventually tackled by New England Patriots’ wide receiver Kyle Williams – quite the honour, if you ask me. He was then dragged out of the stadium.

Super Bowl Streaker just gave thousands of fans the entertainment they were waiting for, dude definitely put on a better performance than the halftime show! LEGEND 🔥

https://t.co/bR0xVc4uus — Liberty Chai (@LibertyChai_) February 9, 2026

“Super Bowl Streaker just gave thousands of fans the entertainment they were waiting for, dude definitely put on a better performance than the halftime show!” one person wrote on Twitter.

“All I’m saying is someone (maybe dude himself) made money off that,” someone else said on Instagram.

Another wrote: “I love that it took a player to stop him.”

The Super Bowl streaker has since been identified, and Alex Gonzalez is a repeat offender who has now been charged with trespassing and field intrusion.

Who is Alex Gonzalez? AKA the Super Bowl streaker

Though he’ll forever be known as the Super Bowl streaker, the name on his driver’s license is actually Alex Gonzalez.

Alex had humble beginnings, first working at Dunkin’ Donuts at the age of 23 before making it big through trading. His first investment was $109, and he managed to double it. Fast forward a few years, and he’s now a self-proclaimed millionaire who’s regularly banking $132k from single investments. In 2026, his projected net worth is around $50 million.

He’s also got a solid following online, amassing 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he often streams his trading. Naturally, he’s since launched “30-day boot camps” for those wanting to enter the highly competitive trading market.

Knowing his job, Alex’s body paint now makes a lot more sense. It read “Trade with Athena” alongside his social media handle, a reference to his trading career. Basically, it was a publicity stunt, albeit a confusing one.

He lives a pretty lavish lifestyle

Over on Instagram, you’ll find Alex mingling with the who’s who of influencers, including the likes of Adin Ross, Jake Paul, David Dobrik, and even UFC CEO Dana White.

He boasts that showy money-driven lifestyle the above figures perpetuate, which of course means lots of yachts, private jets, gorgeous women, and exceedingly expensive sports cars. Alex himself owns a Bugatti Chiron, numerous Lamborghinis, a Rolls-Royce, and several others.

Of course, he also owns several homes, with one in Miami worth a reported £3.8m!

It’s not even his first time getting kicked out of the Super Bowl

You might think that getting booted from the Super Bowl because of streaking is a once in a lifetime sorta situation, but this is actually the second time for Alex.

The first was in 2024, during Super Bowl LVIII. Back then, the viral moment played out pretty much the same: Alex and a friend streaked across the field with a trading-related message painted on their bodies.

At the time, Alex and his mate were arrested and charged with a misdemeanour at the Clark County Detention Centre. He wasn’t that fussed, though, because he posted the bail himself. $42,000 to be exact.

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” he said in an Instagram video. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

Alex has yet to comment on his new arrest, but history suggests he’ll be very chill about it.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock