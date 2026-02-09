The Tab

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

I’m so shocked

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bad Bunny delivered one of the most high-profile Super Bowl halftime shows ever on Sunday night, in what’s quickly become one of the most talked-about live performances in recent memory, involving 500 walking bushes.

While the Puerto Rican superstar had everyone glued to the screen for his 14-minute celebration of love, diversity and home, it turns out he wasn’t the only unexpected icon of the night.

@alisonhallreporting Imagine being cast as dancing grass 😂 kudos to these awesome performers! #superbowllx #Super #benitobowl #badbunny #badbunnygrass ♬ original sound – Alison Hall

Yep. The bushes were people. Actual humans. In full shrubbery.

During the performance, the stage was covered in lush greenery, a nod to Bad Bunny’s hometown of Vega Baja, and most people assumed it was clever set design. What most people didn’t realise at the time was that around 500 performers were literally dressed as grass and bushes, helping move sets and create seamless transitions throughout the show.

One of those performers, Andrew Athias, known online as The Reese’s Guy, has now revealed exactly what it took to become part of the most viral garden centre in Super Bowl history. Andrew travelled nearly 5,000 miles from Philadelphia to take part, and according to him, being a bush is no easy gig.

He explained to Business Insider that applicants had to be between 5’7 and 6’, have an “athletic build”, and, crucially, be able to wear a 50lb costume for more than five hours at a time. Add in tightly choreographed routines, hours of rehearsals, and the very real risk of tripping over mid-performance in front of A-list celebs, and suddenly that leafy costume sounds less cute and more… intense.

Surprisingly, Andrew said one of the hardest parts wasn’t the physical challenge, it was staying quiet. Performers were required to sign strict NDAs preventing them from discussing the show or posting on social media for two weeks.

“They made us sign an NDA to not talk about it or post anything on social media,” he said. “So when I saw people posting about what his setlist was going to be, it was so hard to have so much knowledge and power and not be able to do anything with it.”

@perdomosports Because of the limited time they have to set up the halftime show it was quicker to have people dressed as grass to quickly walk on and off then it would be to set up a field on its own #superbowl #halftimeshow #badbunny ♬ [Raw recording] Record playback noise 01 (3 minutes) – Icy Light

As for the big question: How much do you get paid to cosplay as premium lawn decor on the world’s biggest stage? According to Andrew, performers earned $18.70 an hour, which covered everything from dress fittings to full rehearsals and the live show itself, plus travel expenses.

Still, he insists the experience was priceless.

“I found the grass gig through a company called Backlit, which handles finding extras for the halftime show,” he explained. “I saw it last year when Kendrick Lamar performed but forgot about it until Bad Bunny was announced as headliner. I flew from Philadelphia to San Francisco in the middle of a snowstorm and spent two weeks rehearsing, and it was worth it.”

Applicants had to provide detailed body measurements and confirm they were comfortable dancing in close proximity to other performers for long periods. Beyond that, though, production kept everything extremely vague, including the tiny detail that they’d be dressed as grass.

Featured image credit: X, TikTok
