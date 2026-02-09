The Tab
The reason Bad Bunny got paid nothing for the Super Bowl, despite it costing over $15 million

Sorry, but I’d be angry

If we’re being really honest with ourselves, most of us only paid attention to the Super Bowl because of Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

Over the years, the annual sports event has seen some huge names take to the stage for the halftime show. Last year we had Kendrick Lamar, but in the years since past there have been performances from Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Usher.

It was Bad Bunny’s time to shine this year, and after his impassioned Grammys speech the week before, he did not disappoint.

“(He’s) one of the great artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons to be chosen,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said ahead of the show. “But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and that this was this platform is to use to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talent.”

Bad Bunny got paid zilch for his Super Bowl show

Like Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna before him, Bad Bunny was not paid for the Super Bowl halftime show despite it costing well over 10 million dollars.

You see, each year, Apple Music pays the NFL a staggering $50 million to sponsor the halftime show. Around $15 million of that goes to the halftime show to cover “2,000 to 3,000 part-time workers, set design, security, dancers, and marketing.”

That money does not cover a fee for the musical artists, which might lead you to question why they bother doing the halftime show at all. As per Forbes, Usher saw a massive 550 per cent Spotify boost after his 2024 show, and Rihanna saw a similar spike of 640 per cent.

There’s also no denying that we speak about the halftime show for weeks afterwards, and given the international appeal of the sporting event, it can catapult already successful careers to new heights.

Plus, it’s not like Bad Bunny needs the money with a projected net worth of $100 million.

Featured image credit: ORLANDO BARRIA/EPA/Shutterstock

