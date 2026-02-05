From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

3 hours ago

Red carpets used to be all about big gowns and safe silhouettes, but now it’s more about how you can bare it all without actually doing it. From sheer dresses to clever illusions, loads of celebs have embraced naked dressing, and they look amazing doing it.

So, here are 10 stars who bared it all on the red carpet and made everyone talk.

Chappell Roan

No wonder everyone’s talking about Chappell Roan tonight. Her dress is literally hooked onto her nipple piercings. I guess that's one way to make an entrance. Source: @ianmiles pic.twitter.com/8LdWLInnYL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 2, 2026

Let’s start with THE moment. At the 2026 Grammys, Chappell Roan stepped out in a sheer Mugler gown that looked like it was being held up by n*pple rings, and the internet lost its mind.

The dress, the tattoos, the makeup, the hair, everything was on point. It was a bold look, and she absolutely pulled it off.

Heidi Klum

If we’re talking about this year’s Grammys, we can’t not mention Heidi Klum. If you thought Chappell Roan’s outfit was daring, Heidi wore a mould of her own body as a dress. It was bold, but when has she ever shied away from that?

Bianca Censori

mind you performances have to be approved by the grammys(they approved Biebers) and this is how censori arrived to the grammys red carpet (without approval) totally not the same pic.twitter.com/eBufCqYOuM — daniel (@WESTSlDEHOE) February 2, 2026

If there’s an award for being most committed to naked dressing, Bianca Censori probably has it. From red carpets to everyday outings, she’s basically made full nudity her signature. Her completely nude look at the 2025 Grammys only cemented that reputation; subtlety has never been the goal here. That moment is unforgettable.

Jennifer Lopez

in 2000, jennifer lopez wore the green versace dress to the grammys and the internet lost its mind. so many people searched for photos of that look that google ended up creating ‘Google Images’ pic.twitter.com/9Y0Pft138f — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 1, 2026

You can’t mention naked dresses without talking about the person who basically started the “breaking the internet” thing. Google Images was created because so many people wanted pictures of J.Lo’s green Versace dress. She was the ultimate IT girl.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox treats the red carpet like performance art. Last year, she wore a completely sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She used her wavy hair extensions to cover, well, as much as they could. Personally, it looked like the hair you leave in the shower, but what do I know about fashion?

Margot Robbie

margot robbie in armani privé couture ss25 at the premiere of “a big bold beautiful journey” 🪷 pic.twitter.com/Lc8rt8otN1 — DUDA (@saintdemie) September 11, 2025

Last year, Margot Robbie wore an utterly sheer, backless Armani Privé gown over nothing but a jewelled G-string for the premiere of her movie The Big Bold Beautiful Journey. And of course, she looked stunning.

Emily Ratajkowski

The Met Gala is known for bold outfits, and EmRata in 2024 delivered exactly that. While the theme was Sleeping Beauties, she kept everyone wide awake in her jaw-dropping Versace gown.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney shines at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/95BcZqOqLa — Digital Daisy (@DigitalDaisyX) October 30, 2025

People might not always agree with Sydney Sweeney’s political opinions, but her very risqué looks always grab attention. She attended Variety’s Power of Women 2025 event wearing a Christian Cowan gown and a huge amount of confidence.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer attends the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. pic.twitter.com/z2hD0c2uP4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

Hunter Schafer has been serving incredible looks since her debut in Euphoria. She absolutely owned the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a custom Ann Demeulemeester outfit that was as clever as it was unexpected.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has never been afraid of a cheeky naked dress. At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival premiere of Girls of the Sun, she went full-on daring in a sheer, tiered white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. This was before Cannes officially banned naked dresses on the red carpet, and Kendall, as always, pulled it off effortlessly.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured imag via David Fisher/Shutterstock/Anthony Harvey.