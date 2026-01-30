The Tab

‘Those aren’t my values’: Sydney Sweeney explains political beliefs in brutal statement

She’s over all the speculation

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Last year, Sydney Sweeney was in back-to-back controversies on everything from the American Eagle ad to selling her bathwater in soap, and she has finally addressed her political beliefs in a new interview.

The 28-year-old has been everywhere the past couple of months. She had a supporting role in The Housemaid and is a big part of the upcoming final season of Euphoria, where she plays her breakout character, Cassie Howard.

But a lot of this has been overshadowed by her controversies, which allegedly affected the box office performance of Christy, a biopic in which she played the main character.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney addressed her politics once and for all.

“I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” she said. “And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

She continued: “I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am.”

The actress was then questioned about the whole American Eagle campaign drama, where she was accused of peddling white supremacist views because of the double meaning in talking about how good her “jeans” are.

“Those aren’t my values, but I feel like I’ve never needed to correct people who don’t know who I am,” she said.

Sydney wants to stay out of politics and keep her career focused on what matters to her. Throughout the interview, she emphasised that she wants to focus on her art in everything she does, and that her values are rooted in love.

“I became an actor because I like to tell stories,  and don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another.”

"I became an actor because I like to tell stories,  and don't believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another."

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Hayley Soen

We need a Bridgerton glossary at this point

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers

state school oxbridge eton lae

A London state school is actually beating Eton College at landing Oxbridge offers

Claudia Cox

62 sixth-formers got Oxbridge offers in 2026

