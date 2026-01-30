‘Those aren’t my values’: Sydney Sweeney explains political beliefs in brutal statement

3 hours ago

Last year, Sydney Sweeney was in back-to-back controversies on everything from the American Eagle ad to selling her bathwater in soap, and she has finally addressed her political beliefs in a new interview.

The 28-year-old has been everywhere the past couple of months. She had a supporting role in The Housemaid and is a big part of the upcoming final season of Euphoria, where she plays her breakout character, Cassie Howard.

But a lot of this has been overshadowed by her controversies, which allegedly affected the box office performance of Christy, a biopic in which she played the main character.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney addressed her politics once and for all.

“I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” she said. “And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

She continued: “I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am.”

The actress was then questioned about the whole American Eagle campaign drama, where she was accused of peddling white supremacist views because of the double meaning in talking about how good her “jeans” are.

“Those aren’t my values, but I feel like I’ve never needed to correct people who don’t know who I am,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sydney wants to stay out of politics and keep her career focused on what matters to her. Throughout the interview, she emphasised that she wants to focus on her art in everything she does, and that her values are rooted in love.

“I became an actor because I like to tell stories, and don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another.”

She continued: “I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” she explained. “And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock