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They’re going strong, so here’s what Helena and Carrington have been up to since All Stars

I’m so shocked they’re still together

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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They’re the last couple I expected to actually work on the outside, but Helena and Carrington are still going really strong, almost three weeks after Love Island All Stars finished.

She completely binned him off in the villa, getting the ick from his constant smouldering. But things all changed during the heart rate challenge, when she realised she was attracted to him after all.

In their exit interview, the pair vowed to keep things going on the outside, but nobody thought it would happen. They’ve proven everyone wrong, so here’s what they’ve been up to since All Stars.

Carrington went back home for a while after All Stars

After leaving the villa, Carrington headed back to the USA for a bit to see all his friends and family. Everyone thought it was over between him and Helena, but we were wrong.

Then Helena went to meet him at the airport

A couple of days ago, Helena posted a video out of the blue of herself meeting Carrington at the airport with a cute balloon and a sign that said, “We are so back.” In the video, she runs up and gives him a huge hug and kiss, and she wrote in the caption, “The people’s princess has landed.”

@helenaforddd

The people’s princess has landed 👑 @Carrington

♬ A Couple Minutes – Olivia Dean

Ever since then, they’ve been totally inseparable

Now Carrington’s in the UK, he and Helena have been hanging out 24/7. No word on whether they’re official yet, but she called him “my man” in a new TikTok video so it must be pretty serious.

@helenaforddd

@Carrington 🤸 🤸‍♀️

♬ Ordinary – TBS & The Twinz & Oslo Soul Children

They went out on their first proper dinner date too, and she’s been showing him all the best spots in London.

Credit: Snapchat

They’ve been documenting everything on their Snapchat stories, obviously. And honestly? I actually ship them. They’re surprisingly cute together.

@keepisland

#loveislandallstars #foryoupage #carrington #loveisland #helena

♬ original sound – keepisland

They’ve been spending a lot of time at Millie’s house

When they’re not out exploring London, Helena and Carrington have been spending a lot of time at Millie’s house, which she shares with Chloe Burrows.

Whitney seems to have moved in with them too, and they’re all having a great time hanging out. Can I come and join?!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Snapchat and TikTok
More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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