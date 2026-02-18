After being dumped from All Stars, Helena and Carrington share where they *actually* stand now

6 hours ago

Helena and Carrington have been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026. It was a brutal dumping, and came just as the couple seemed to be really settling into their relationship.

At first, Helena and Carrington tested their connection, but decided there wasn’t anything to it. Then, they suddenly went back on things, and gave it another go. It’s a good job they did, because since then they’ve got stronger and stronger. Just as they were dumped, they’d won the game of Knowing Me, Knowing You, proving they were the couple in the villa who knew each other best.

That being said, they hadn’t really discussed labels, or where they were at in their couple. So, now they’ve been dumped from Love Island, Helena and Carrington have shared all about where they *actually* stand, in a new interview.

‘I see a potential future’

It’s looking positive from the get-go, as Helena declared she sees a future with Carrington, and doesn’t mind being dumped given it was alongside him. “I’m leaving with somebody I’m excited about and excited about a potential future with. Not as sad as I thought it might be being dumped,” she said.

Carrington added that he and the other USA bombshell boys have already discussed logistics of making their couples work, and will be spending a lot of time in the UK. He said: “Me, Zac and Yamen are getting a rental in the UK. I’ll be flying directly there with them. We’ll be able to see all of our ladies, consistently.”

Helena acknowledged that they were up and down in the villa, but said that was more because of her state of mind, over Carrington as a person.

She explained: “I just wasn’t seeing Carrington for him. I had this narrative in my head, I thought he was this person. A lot of it is self sabotage. I’m used to boys not treating me well, not choosing me… I think a lot of that stemmed from previous insecurities. When I took the pressure off I focussed on how much of a nice person he is, and that he brings out a soft side of me that I haven’t really had before. It’s peaceful.”

Helena has no worries about the UK to USA distance

Distance really doesn’t seem to be big worry for Helena. She ex cabin crew, so flying really isn’t a huge deal. “I know he lives in America… but I love flying. I’m here, there and everywhere. I’m not even in the UK as often as I think I am,” she said.

“He’s coming to the UK quite soon I think. He asked to join the girls’ trip, I said absolutely not. I said, I’m doing my girls thing. I think he’s planning on staying in London for a couple of months. We’ve got a date night planned in Utah in the summer, too – in the mountains in a cabin.”

Carrington added: “I really like where me and Helena are at. I’ve told her plenty of times I came here to really connect with someone and I wouldn’t trade it.”

Cute!

