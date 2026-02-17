The Tab
Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells still left to come

There’s just a week left, but these bombshells are still ‘lined up’ for Love Island All Stars 2026

The drama isn’t over

The end of Love Island All Stars 2026 is fast approaching, but still there are believed to be a few bombshells left waiting in the wings. Love Island always has bombshells on call, and some even in holding villas in South Africa. They’re ready to go in when the time is right, and sometimes that time just doesn’t come.

Love Island All Stars 2026 is set to wrap up next week, and there still *could* be some bombshell entries. There have been plenty of names rumoured, should producers decide they need them. It’s been said that given the drama in the last few days, some bombshells have dropped out and can’t be bothered, but there may still be a shock or two!

Lana Jenkins

Lana apparently signed up for the show around the same time OG Islander Shaq did. A source told The Sun: “Shaq and Lana were both in the thick of the action in their series and bosses would love to land them for All Stars. They’ve both been single for a while now and are open to finding love in the villa.

“Shaq’s launching his PT business and Lana has a podcast – so it’d be a good boost for their brands going back on TV, too.”

Ronnie Vint

Ronnie was rumoured at the same time as Olivia Hawkins, Scott and Samie. Scott and Samie entered as bombshells, and Olivia Hawkins has since confirmed she dropped out.

A source told The Sun: “Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples. Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell.”

Leah Taylor

Leah Taylor is among rumours, and given her beef with Scott when they were both on the show, it could bring some last minute drama. Leah recently broke up with Aston Villa footballer Morgan Rogers, and has now been “lined up” by All Stars.

“Leah’s back in talks to go into All Stars as a bombshell,” a source said. “She’s stunning and will immediately turn heads so the girls better watch out!”

Munveer Jabbal

We could also be seeing 2024 Islander, Munveer. He’s newly single, after breaking up with his girlfriend in December, and straight after this The Sun reported the show was eyeing him up again.

A source said: “He didn’t get a fair chance on the show the first time around, so bosses are keen to fly him back out to shake up the villa.”

Yasmin Pettet

When the first bunch of rumours were announced, 2025 finalist Yasmin was thrown around as a potential Islander. Things obviously didn’t work out with Jamie, so we need her messy ways back!

Alima Gagigo and Andrada Pop

As well as Yasmin, two more girlies from the 2025 series are rumoured to be making a return. Alima and Andrada have previously been reported to have been in talks for All Stars this year.

