Olivia Hawkins turned down Love Island All Stars

Olivia Hawkins turned down Love Island All Stars this year, and her reason is so wild

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

This year, winter and former All Stars Islander Olivia Hawkins has been rumoured to be heading back to the All Stars villa for a second time. She’s now confirmed she was in talks for the show, but turned it down.

When the show first kicked off, a whole bunch of suspected bombshells were revealed. Olivia was among them. She was rumoured at the same time as Samie and Scott, who joined the show not long after. At the time, Olivia had apparently already flown out to South Africa.

However now, Liv has revealed she dropped out. She was approached by producers to take part again, but had a huge reason to say no. Olivia has landed a film role!

Speaking to The Sun about her potential return to the villa, Olivia said: “There were talks about it, but from my side, it’s just I did it last time, I’ve just done Celebs Go Dating. I’d like to do something else now. So it just wasn’t the right timing.”

She told the publication she is currently single, so wouldn’t rule out a return to the show in the future. However, right now she’s just shot a movie role with filmmaker, Terry Stone. “It took me back to when I used to do a lot of filming work and I was like, yeah, this is this is my passion. This is what I want to do,” she said of the latest venture.

Olivia was an actress before she appeared on Love Island. Prior to the villa she had been in Netflix series Top Boy, Acorn TV show Queens of Mystery, and she also played an air stewardess for the 2021 crime series, Grace. She has also been an extra in EastEnders.

After the 2023 villa, she continued her acting career, including landing a role in Fast and Furious movie, Fast X.

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with sister Missy

Um, so Jack Keating only got on Love Island in the first place because his sister turned it down

Hayley Soen

Producers settled for the second option Keating

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Hebe Hancock

She was one of my favourites

university student stabbed to death leicester

Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Claudia Cox

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of classes at UoB’s Sport and Fitness

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter!

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

