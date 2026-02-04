Olivia Hawkins turned down Love Island All Stars this year, and her reason is so wild

4 hours ago

This year, winter and former All Stars Islander Olivia Hawkins has been rumoured to be heading back to the All Stars villa for a second time. She’s now confirmed she was in talks for the show, but turned it down.

When the show first kicked off, a whole bunch of suspected bombshells were revealed. Olivia was among them. She was rumoured at the same time as Samie and Scott, who joined the show not long after. At the time, Olivia had apparently already flown out to South Africa.

However now, Liv has revealed she dropped out. She was approached by producers to take part again, but had a huge reason to say no. Olivia has landed a film role!

Speaking to The Sun about her potential return to the villa, Olivia said: “There were talks about it, but from my side, it’s just I did it last time, I’ve just done Celebs Go Dating. I’d like to do something else now. So it just wasn’t the right timing.”

She told the publication she is currently single, so wouldn’t rule out a return to the show in the future. However, right now she’s just shot a movie role with filmmaker, Terry Stone. “It took me back to when I used to do a lot of filming work and I was like, yeah, this is this is my passion. This is what I want to do,” she said of the latest venture.

Olivia was an actress before she appeared on Love Island. Prior to the villa she had been in Netflix series Top Boy, Acorn TV show Queens of Mystery, and she also played an air stewardess for the 2021 crime series, Grace. She has also been an extra in EastEnders.

After the 2023 villa, she continued her acting career, including landing a role in Fast and Furious movie, Fast X.

