Lucinda and her mum as she appears on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda’s mum says Love Island producers should be ‘ashamed’ and brands All Stars cast ‘horrid’

She hopes her daughter quits the show after being ‘violated’

Hayley Soen

Lucinda Strafford has been centre of the drama on Love Island All Stars this week, and now her mum has commented on the situation. She really hasn’t held back.

This week, the USA villa merged with the main villa, and as Belle returned she found out Sean had been less than respectful. Whilst she had tried to keep her cracking on with Carrington to a minimum, Sean saw her being away as a perfect opportunity to have flirty chats with Lucinda. It all kicked off.

Belle went in on both Sean and Lucinda, and really told them how she felt. She called Lucinda “not a girls’ girl” and told her to “go away” when she wanted to chat. She then gave her glaring dirty looks when all the girls sat together. A lot of people thought this was a fair reaction to everything that went down, but one person who disagreed was Lucinda’s mum.

@indigoreports

Lucinda’s mum says she is being ‘violated’ by ‘horrible’ cast #loveisland #loveislandallstars #loveislanduk #fyp #realitytv

♬ original sound – Indigo Reports

She called it a “disgusting” episode, and said Love Island producers should be “ashamed” of what happened. She also had some stern words for the cast members, too.

“That was a disgusting piece of TV. The production team should be ashamed of themselves,” she said in the comments section of a TikTok. “Lucinda didn’t deserve to be violated like that….disgusting. What a horrid crowd of people. I hope she walks out. And as for all her haters, what a very sad world you live in.”

Straight after Sunday’s episode, the friends and family running Lucinda’s Instagram account also share a statement. “After tonight’s episode, we just wanted to remind everyone that Love Island is a TV show. It’s about exploring connections and being true to yourself, which is exactly what Lucinda is doing,” they said.

“The hate she’s receiving is not okay on any level. Please remember that she will be coming out of the villa and seeing these comments, just like her family and friends are too. Words have impact, and this kind of negativity is unkind and damaging. Let’s remember to be kind. Not only to Lucinda, but to everyone.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via ITV and Instagram @lucindastrafford

Hayley Soen

