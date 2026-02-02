Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

2 hours ago

Everyone’s calling out Lucinda after she “stole” Sean from Belle on Love Island All Stars, and her family have released a scathing statement in response.

The bombshell suddenly started flirting with Sean while Belle was in the USA villa, and showed absolutely no remorse when she returned fuming.

In the most shocking moment of all, Lucinda literally stood there and stared as Belle confronted Sean on the daybeds, and Belle literally had to tell her to go away.

People are slating “evil” Lucinda on social media for not being a “girl’s girl” and causing drama just to be the “centre of attention” and get “airtime,” but her family have slammed the mean comments.

In a statement uploaded on her Instagram Story, they said: “After tonight’s episode, we just wanted to remind everyone that Love Island is a TV show. It’s about exploring connections and being true to yourself, which is exactly what Lucinda is doing.

“The hate she’s receiving is not okay on any level. Please remember that she will be coming out of the villa and seeing these comments, just like her family and friends are too.”

The statement continued: “Words have impact, and this kind of negativity is unkind and damaging. Let’s remember to be kind. Not only to Lucinda, but to everyone.”

Others are defending Lucinda online, claiming Sean and Belle weren’t even exclusive, and Lucinda had every right to explore her options in the villa.

“The way some of you are carrying on, you’d think Belle and Sean were exclusive. Lucinda can explore her options. Relax, it’s not that deep,” one person said.

Someone else agreed: “Technically, Lucinda isn’t doing anything wrong. She’s always said Sean was in her options lol, it’s Sean that’s the sly little snake.”

“Lucinda is not wrong for exploring. It’s Love Island not girl’s girls or friendship. She’s at the risk of being dumped so she had to do what’s necessary,” another person said.

