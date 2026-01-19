Here’s who Belle from Love Island’s famous dad actually is, because he’s a really big deal

3 hours ago

It took about two seconds for Belle to remind everyone she has a famous dad on Love Island All Stars, but who actually is he? Here’s everything you need to know.

She dropped the bombshell in a conversation with Leanne. They were talking about Jack’s dad being Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, and Bella said she can relate because her dad is famous too.

Leanne had no idea, and Belle revealed her dad is an actor who has been in a lot of “gangster films”, but that’s as far as the conversation went. It turns out, her dad is a pretty big deal.

Belle from Love Island’s dad is a major actor

Belle’s dad is called Tamer Hassan, a British actor who’s been in loads of major films and TV shows including Game of Thrones?! The 57-year-old from London is best known for starring in the 2004 football film The Football Factory with Danny Dyer. He also had a role in Layer Cake with THE Daniel Craig AKA James Bond that same year.

Some of this other acting roles include Batman Begins (2005), The Business (2005), Kick-Ass (2010), The Hooligan Factory (2014) and Snatch (2017). He had a small part in Game of Thrones in 2016 too, playing Khal Forzho, one of the members of the Dothraki tribe. Plus, he was in EastEnders twice.

Tamer seems to have quit acting and is now a DJ He has 175k followers on Instagram, where he’s been sharing a few DJ videos, and a clip with “friend” Jason Momoa. As you do! He’s also the director of Lottery.com Inc, a US technology company tha’s transforming how, where and when lottery is played.

Belle and her dad have always been super close

Speaking to The Tab about her dad before going on to All Stars, Belle said: “My dad is so supportive, but he knows what Belle is like when she’s single. I fancy everyone. My dad is honestly my best friend, and one of the girls.

“He’ll be excited about the gossip on the show, but nervous about me being let loose. Before the show, he told me to just be myself, have fun and he’ll be here waiting afterwards.”

When she went on Love Island the first time around, his favourite episode was the heart rate challenge, which is slightly strange considering she was in her underwear. I think she means because she stepped out of her comfort zone. “He was actually so proud of me,” Belle said.

Featured image by: ITV and Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock