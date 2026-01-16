Before and after photos of Love Island All Stars’ Belle show how different she looks now

3 hours ago

The first episode of Love Island: All Stars finally started last night after the series was delayed due to wildfires in South Africa, and everyone can’t stop talking about how different Belle Hassan looks. She was really hitting it off with Shaq on the first day, but was coupled with Sean Stone by the public. People hardly recognised the season five babe, so here’s a look at how much she’s changed.

I would have never guessed that was Belle she looks sooooooo different — T 🤍 (@_TayoOla) January 15, 2026

Belle looked so different when she was first on Love Island

The main difference is obviously her hair. Belle had bright blonde hair when she first went on the reality TV show and met Anton all the way back in 2019. She was just 21 back then, but now she’s 27.

“I would have never guessed that was Belle she looks sooooooo different,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another agreed: “She looks SO different as a brunette.”

Speaking about her transformation before going on All Stars, she said: “I think I’m a little bit (miniscule!) more mature… the dark hair, they’ll definitely notice that. I’m not shy anymore, they’ll see more of my personality.”

It’s not just her hair, though. Even her face looks different! Belle has never opened up about exactly what cosmetic surgery she’s had done, apart from denying having lip fillers, but she looks great. Oh, and she’s got her septum pierced now.

This was Belle in 2019, just after leaving Love Island the first time.

And now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan)

Belle has continued her career as a makeup artist, which is what she was trained in before she went on Love Island the first time. She even opened up her own makeup salon in Edinburgh while she was dating Scottish rugby player Luke Crosbie and living there. However, they split in early 2025 and she’s now moved back down south.

Here’s another old picture from 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan)

And a recent one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan)

She just has a whole different vibe about her! I’m loving this new Belle.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV