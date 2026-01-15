Love Island’s Belle reveals where she and Anton stand now, six years after their split

2 hours ago

Belle Hassan is one of the newest Islanders taking part in Love Island All Stars, which has meant we’re all instantly thrown back to when she met Anton. Belle was a Casa Amor Islander during the iconic 2019 series, and was brought back to the main villa by Anton Danyluk.

The pair had a rocky relationship, including the explosive fight they had at the Love Island Club. It was hit and miss with them from day dot, and ultimately things didn’t work out. Now, chatting to The Tab ahead of going back into the Love Island villa, Belle has shared when she stands with ex Anton now.

Belle and Anton split up just five weeks after leaving Love Island

Belle and Anton finished in fifth place during Love Island 2019. They narrowly missed out on a place in the final. Just five weeks later, it was announced they had split up. At the time, it was claimed Belle was fed up with Anton’s partying ways.

Anton quite memorably broke down in tears when Craig David performed in the Love Island villa, and straight after the show headed out to Ibiza to meet his idol again. “His obsession with Craig David made Belle feel awkward. He seemed to be more excited about reuniting with Craig than speaking to her,” a source said at the time.

Awkwardly, whilst all this was coming out, Anton’s most recent Instagram post had been a picture of him and Craig David.

So, where do they stand now?

This was all six years ago, and as she heads into the villa once again Belle told The Tab where she and Anton stand now. Given the nature of All Stars, there’s always the possibility an ex could be thrown in. “I wouldn’t mind seeing Anton again,” Belle said. “I’ve seen him a few times [since the show].”

She explained she and Anton have “never had” a full closure chat to discuss their breakup, and the villa could be the perfect place for it. “We never had that tough hit conversation so it could be good to have him where he can’t escape to chat about things,” she joked.

Belle concluded: “We’re not on bad terms. We’ve spoken here and there. I think we could have a friendship.” I mean, sure!

