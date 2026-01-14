Named: The shameless influencers begging TV bosses for a spot on reality shows

4 hours ago

In recent years, we’ve seen that influencers getting a spot on a reality TV show can transform their career. Molly-Mae was a small-scale influencer before Love Island, and look at her now. GK Barry is thriving since I’m A Celeb, and Angry Ginge is now set to do the same.

A recent report has said influencers are very much clocking this pipeline. According to The Sun Club, influencers are desperate to be the next person to bag a spot on a reality show, and boost their careers. So much so, they’re doing everything they can to get noticed by TV bosses and casting agents.

As per the report, influencers are trying “cringe” tactics to become the next big thing, and have been fighting for spots on shows such as I’m A Celeb and Strictly.

An insider said: “Behind every content creator that makes it on to I’m A Celeb or Strictly is at least five years’ worth of planning and strategy to get them there, ensuring they’re famous enough but not overblown just in time for that call. It’s a delicate blend of careful brand and production decisions, all building up to that.

“They need at least five years to really break through. But if a star gets too desperate and starts to beg, that’s when things go really wrong, and Love Islanders in particular are already slightly on the back foot because the market is so flooded with them.”

So, who is doing the most? Fitness influencer Meggan Grubb is said to have set up a “Strictly gals” chat group forum on her Instagram account, partly to try to get the attention of the BBC and convince the channel she is worth booking.

As well as her, Love Island star Arabella Chi has been accused of “attending the opening of an envelope” she’s so keen to get a spot on a big show. Basically, she’ll attend any old event, in the hope someone is there to notice her.

Have you noticed lots of Islanders, influencers and former reality TV stars talking in interviews about shows they’d “love” to do? Yeah, that’s because they hope the bosses of those shows are watching.

Nathan from MAFS UK left the show and split from Lacey, then backed himself to do Celebs Go Dating, and Love Island’s Georgia Steel said she’s desperate to do more TV, and name-dropped Strictly.

But apparently, this is all a “turn off” for casting agents. So is an influencer embroiled in any type of controversy. The Sun insider said: “There needs to be no crisis comms. Any scrap of trouble makes it very hard to convince ITV or BBC that a creator is worth risking a coveted spot on.”

They also added that Islanders are becoming less and less of a lucrative booking. The source called Islanders a “tough sell” for TV shows after the villa, as “they’re great for the year after if they have a decent personality…but they have to really stick to strategy to transform from a villa favourite to a primetime star.”

It’s rough out there!

