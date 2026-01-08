All the details of the French influencer Steven Bartlett just secretly got engaged to

2 hours ago

Steven Bartlett just got engaged. And that might be a bit of a shock to some people, as he’s always kept his dating life pretty private. But, he’s actually been secretly dating a French influencer for seven years.

Steven Bartlett has spoken a little in the past about his relationship. He is with Melanie Vaz Lopes, who he first met in 2016 and was dating, before they made things more official and public around 2022.

Melanie Vaz Lopes is a French influencer and entrepreneur

Melanie is from Bordeaux in France, and is the founder of Bali Breathwork. The company hosts seven-day women’s only retreats and events all over the world, that focus on self-love, empowerment and sisterhood. She also has her own raw and vegan recipe book, as well as a sports and nutrition guide.

Melanie is a yoga enthusiast, and has 138k followers on Instagram.

Steven called Melanie ‘an angel that fell from the sky’

Speaking on the Hot Smart Rich podcast, Steven gave a rare insight into his relationship. “She knows me better than anybody, because she gets to see it all. When she says things, I listen very intently. She’s very special,” he said of Melanie.

“In many respects, she’s like everything that I’m not. She’s like an angel that fell from the sky. That’s kind of how I describe it to my friends. We’ve been together for almost seven years now, and she’s very much what I’m aspiring to be. She’s what I’m aspiring to be more like.

“Mel helps me anchor. And then I’ll have kids and a family and responsibilities and dependencies. And that’s what I think it takes to be a good man, but also a good human being. I’m very excited about depending on other people and having other people depend on me.”

Steven and Melanie got engaged over Christmas

Steven Bartlett and Melanie are said to have first dated in 2016, after meeting on Instagram. They were together for a year, but the couple split because he was so busy with his work and couldn’t commit to her between “seven in the morning and nine o’clock at night”.

On his Diary of a CEO tour, Steven told audiences of how he grafted to win her back, including travelling to Bali just to try and show his dedication. He is said to have “confessed his love for her” on stage, before the House Gospel Choir sang Stevie Wonder’s I’ll Be Loving You Always, as love heart confetti fell from the ceiling – all of this at the same show she was attending.

Steven proposed on Christmas Day 2025, when the couple were enjoying a trip to Morocco. Steven has said he’d been saving engagement rings on Pinterest for years, before visiting a jeweller in New York.

“About four years ago, she was talking about engagement rings with a friend, and I was looking over her shoulder and looking at the ones she liked, and I was looking at her Pinterest, and saving the ones she said she really liked,” he said.

“So, I’ve had this folder in my phone for like three or four years of the ones she said she liked. And we were in New York, and there’s a jeweller in New York that some of my friends that I really trust told me to go see, and they made the ring for us.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.