ami charlize controversy

Influencer mocked for ‘out of touch’ comments after complaining she could be ‘in LA tomorrow’

‘I wish going to LA tomorrow was my biggest worry’

Francesca Eke

An influencer is being mocked after explaining her job was difficult because she “could be in LA tomorrow.”

Ami Charlize , who has over 3.8 million TikTok followers,  is facing controversy and being called “out of touch” after her comments on a podcast episode.

Whilst discussing the nature of her job as an influencer, Ami explained how influencing is difficult to other jobs due to the unpredictability, comments which have since been described as “insane.”

The video was uploaded to her YouTube channel, Ami’s Private Story, five days ago – an account with over 45k followers.

@zo94149

so out of touch #amicharlize

♬ original sound – Zo

Talking about her schedule before becoming an influencer, she said: “Then you’ve got dance or whatever, it was always set every week. And then, when I’m in a job like I am now, you don’t know where you’re going to be tomorrow. I could be in LA tomorrow for all I know. So, I’d definitely say, having a job like I have is quite hard, but I think it’s always about writing things down.”

Many people complained about Ami’s comments, claiming that the opportunity to travel LA would be a privilege for many. One video captioned the clip, writing: “Ami is so strong, honestly I couldn’t imagine how hard flying to LA is.”

@worthmysoul

NO HATE some random kids decided to comment bs ill put it here, how am i hating first off i dont watch ami & i dont even hate her its a FUNNY clip, if i watched her & i saw the clip on TIKTOK and thought it was funny af. wait until you are old enough to realize theres a difference between posting a video and hating on someone lol cause this is very clearly not hate its a FUNNY HARMLESS clip yall are genuinely so dramatic it hurts 😭😭go get a job honestly pointless getting mad over a useless joking video hahaha #fyp #viral #fyy #amicharlize #xyzabc

♬ original sound – ⋆

One person wrote in a comment: “Honestly I’ve tried defending her in the past but this is sooo bizarre, I wish going to LA tomorrow was my biggest worry.”

Another joked: “Oh no my steak is too juicy and my lobster is too buttery”, whilst one person called the comments “insane.”

Reposting the clip, a user wrote: “Not everyone is in the same position as you hun” with many clips getting thousands of likes.

Rather than come for Ami directly, one person complained about influencers in general: “Can we all admit influencing is not a hard job. A lot of them have managements, agency, teams ect. Let’s not say it’s hard.”

Not everyone agreed with the Ami Charlize controversy however, and many defended Ami and her phasing. One person wrote: “Leave this poor girl alone, she’s stating the obvious, constantly travelling and being displaced is hard.”

Others didn’t understand why people were annoyed, referencing Ami’s money habits as an explanation for her comments: “Wait I’m confused why she said wrong, as someone who does and always has struggled with money, she seems grateful and she knows her life is different to the average person, I don’t get it.”

One person tried to explain Ami’s wording: “She means not having a set routine is hard not the job itself, my god.” A lot of her followers explained that Ami was actually explaining how her job has changed her life and routine, and is actually very grateful for the opportunities she has. 

In other points during the video, Ami acknowledges her platform and opportunities, even explaining she reminds her siblings of their privilege when they complain about trivial matters.

Ami Charlize was contacted for comment.

Featured image via YouTube Instagram @amicharlize

Francesca Eke
