From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

In all honestly, I had no idea who Tara Lynn was until this New Year’s Eve. As an influencer with 5.1 million followers, she sent TikTok into anarchy after asking her followers to help her find a top she wanted for New Year’s Eve. Sounds simple right? Wrong.

The Tara Lynn halter top TikTok saga is still ongoing five days later, all over a piece of clothing. Everyone and their dog is giving their two pence on the ordeal, so if you’ve caught a glimpse of it but have no idea who this girl is, or why everyone is beefing at her over a top, here’s the full Tara Lynn TikTok drama, explained.

Tara Lynn asked her followers to help her find a specific top for New Year’s Eve

Posting a video on TikTok, Tara asked her followers if anyone had a certain top she could borrow for New Year’s Eve. Sold out everywhere, Tara thought “Oh my god, I have five million girls that follow me, let me see if any of them have it that they could lend to me.”

She explained how she asked her followers if she could borrow it, promising to send it back right after New Year’s Eve, but that everyone tried to charge her money for it: “A couple of people were like, ‘Oh I have it’. I was like, ‘Oh great, can I please borrow it? I’ll take such good care of it, I’ll give it back to you right after New Year’s Eve’, and they were like, ‘Yeah, for $2,000.’ They were trying to use me for money, I was like I’m just gonna go to the mall and find a shirt there.”

However, one follower pulled through and offered to send Tara the top via Uber Package: “We were chatting, she seemed so nice. So today I did not go to the mall cause I was like, she’s Uber Packaging me the shirt. I didn’t go to the mall today, was completely relying on her.”

The girl ‘ghosted’ Tara after promising to send her it item

After allegedly agreeing to send Tara the top, the influencer claimed the girl then stopped replying to her. Posting another video online, Tara said: “One of my haters did something fucked up to me today.”

Tara explained that the girl “ghosted” her, and said she was “playing the long game.”

“She pretended she loved me so I wouldn’t go to the mall and find a shirt and then she ghosted me. If I hated someone that much, I wouldn’t be able to pretend I loved them like she did. She’s fucked me over real bad, she hasn’t answered me in like three hours.”

The girl commented on Tara’s video, claiming she was a nurse and had been working

Commenting on Tara’s video, the follower in question claimed she was actually a nurse and hadn’t replied to her as she was working a shift. Tara originally believed her, explaining to her followers that she would have been super understanding if she had known the girl had to work.

The girl wrote: “Hi everyone. It was me. I am so sorry. I am a nurse and there’s so many sicknesses going around and it was SO short staffed. And I had to stay overtime, I just got off and it’s 3am. I have apologised to Tara. There were many patients in the emergency room tonight , I’m not a hater I still do love her content.”

In a video, Tara said: “4pm rolls around and I had to leave by 6pm, she just stops answering. Never once tells me she had a shift to work, never mentioned work once, she just stopped answering ’till like midnight. So yeah, I was annoyed.”

The whole thing blew up at this point, with some users claiming Tara’s behaviour was out of order due to the girl apparently being a nurse, which they claim is a valid reason to not send a top for someone.

Defending herself against the backlash, Tara said: “Some of y’all take shit way too fucking seriously, even the girl that was supposed to give me the halter top, she made this declaration. She was like ‘I’m taking a step back and I’ll be logging out of TikTok.’ I’m like what? Everyone needs to be heavily medicated this year.”

She added that she had a “totally normal response” but explained: “Because I’m a public figure, people expect me to be this pushover and I’m not. I wasn’t like ‘fuck you and your family’, I’m allowed to be bothered by that.

“People are commenting ‘Oh my god, you owe that nurse the biggest apology’, and I’m like ‘for what?’.”

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

After six days of the Tara Lynn halter top ordeal being all over TikTok, Tara posted yesterday detailing why she didn’t really believe the girl was a nurse. Explaining the theory, Tara said this girl already had around 200k TikTok followers and was posting “weird ass fake pictures” on TikTok.

Although the girl has since deleted the pictures, Tara said: “They were obviously like super fake and I was looking at them like, wtf? I was like, these have to be AI. I saw someone put one of the pictures in an AI generator thing and it literally said this picture is 97 per cent AI.”

Tara also was confused why the girl identified herself in the comments, as she never gave any details on who she was: “So she outed herself because she wanted attention.”

But that’s not even it – someone allegedly DM’d Tara, explaining they know the girl and claimed “she’s done this to other influences before just to stir something up.”

Some people think the girl never had the top in the first place

Apparently it’s since been rumoured that the girl actually “created an AI generated photo” of the top – with many now thinking she never had it in the first place.

One user, Sam, said: “After seeing both photos side by side, I’m not so sure that that is not the case.”

Counting the beads, she pointed out there are different amount of buttons on each top and that one looked wider than the other. So people seem to be on Tara’s side that the girl might not actually be a nurse after all. Some comments read: “Am I the only one who thought ‘the nurse girl’ was lying. Those two shirts look similar but one has bigger beads. People are so quick to hate on Tara.” and “My intuition is telling me Tara is right.”

However, others remain unsure. Some other commenters wrote: “Even if the nurse never had it and it’s AI, Tara’s reaction is wild. Why would you depend on a stranger for your outfit?” and “Or maybe it’s a similar top and she just thought it was the same? Idk. They are similar enough that I’m not turning against the nurse here.”

Another wrote: “If she is or isn’t actually a nurse, that doesn’t change how YOU handled the situation.” Regardless, the Tara Lynn halter top drama is still ongoing on TikTok.

Featured image via TikTok @taraswrld

Tara Lynn has been contacted for comment.