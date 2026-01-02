Yikes, Yasmin from Love Island is getting called out for supporting controversial figure

5 hours ago

Yasmin, from the last season of Love Island, is getting dragged for an insensitive Instagram Story in which she showed support for a very controversial political figure.

The 24-year-old influencer made us all fall in love with her unique personality in the last season of Love Island – and her perfect posture. Since finishing the series as a finalist, she’s been living her best life, doing huge brand deals with companies like Google, Marc Jacobs, and Rimmel after signing with the iconic Storm Management.

Yasmin shared her festive Instagram dump in her Story, with a caption that raised eyebrows.

“Melania Trump is my spirit animal for 2026,” she said.

As the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump is a super divisive person. Lots of people who supported Yasmin are disappointed after this story, because they think it shows support for Donald Trump, which is out of character for Yasmin, who doesn’t talk about politics on her socials.