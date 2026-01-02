The Tab

Yikes, Yasmin from Love Island is getting called out for supporting controversial figure

It’s not a good look

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Yasmin, from the last season of Love Island, is getting dragged for an insensitive Instagram Story in which she showed support for a very controversial political figure.

The 24-year-old influencer made us all fall in love with her unique personality in the last season of Love Island – and her perfect posture. Since finishing the series as a finalist, she’s been living her best life, doing huge brand deals with companies like Google, Marc Jacobs, and Rimmel after signing with the iconic Storm Management.

Yasmin shared her festive Instagram dump in her Story, with a caption that raised eyebrows.

“Melania Trump is my spirit animal for 2026,” she said.

As the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump is a super divisive person. Lots of people who supported Yasmin are disappointed after this story, because they think it shows support for Donald Trump, which is out of character for Yasmin, who doesn’t talk about politics on her socials.

“Starting to think the people who go on Love Island aren’t super smart,” one person on Reddit said.

“In an attempt to make herself out to be unbothered, she went ahead and showed her ass. The comments from fans trying to justify this are doing the most. Stop explaining the ‘joke/meme’, we get it. What everyone else is saying is that it’s not funny or cute. So stop explaining how we are media illiterate,” said another person.

The Love Island finalist gained lots of supporters towards the end of the last series because people admired her straightforward way of speaking and her willingness to call out questionable behaviour from other Islanders, but now some people are questioning their support. This comes right after Love Island icons Grace and Luca faced backlash for attending Conor McGregor’s wedding.

Yasmin hasn’t posted any more context to clarify what she meant with the caption and hasn’t responded to the backlash she’s received.

