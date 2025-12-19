Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

2 hours ago

Love Island couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson are getting massively called out for attending a controversial celebrity wedding. People are saying it wasn’t exactly a good look for Luca and Grace to be pictured as guests at the wedding of Conor McGregor.

In July, Conor McGregor lost his civil jury appeal against a finding that he sexually assaulted a woman. In November, he was ordered to pay £206k in damages plus costs to Nikita Hand, who accused him of raping her in a hotel in Dublin in 2018.

Conor McGregor married Dee Devlin in a Vatican church in secret last Friday. They had tried to keep the wedding under wraps, but images of them in Rome have emerged this week. And among those images, are pictures of the guests. Including Luca and Grace.

The pictures of Luca and Grace have since been shared across Reddit and TikTok, with people sharing their opinions. “Not only did they attend the wedding, but they also attended some small gatherings of Conor’s closest friends,” one person on Reddit said. “I’m disgusted to be honest.” Someone else said: “Gross. Both of them.”

In the comments section of a TikTok talking about the event, a lot of people said this is particularly “disappointing from Grace”. Others vowed to “immediately unfollow them”. One said: “Immediately running to unfollow the both of them”. Another said it was “honestly minging”, whilst someone else added “this is actually embarrassing.”

Luca and Grace have previously made it no secret they have a friendship with Conor McGregor. Luca and Conor have been friends for years, with them constantly getting pictured together. In 2023, Luca was pictured next to a private jet with Conor, ready to be flown out to see one of his fights.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the unlikely friendship, Luca said: “I mix with a lot of pro boxers. It’s an unlikely match, isn’t it? Yeah, it’s a random pairing and I think it shocked a lot of people when they see we are friends.”

It would seem Grace has a connection to Conor as well, that isn’t just Luca. Pictures of her hanging out with Conor resurfaced when she was on All Stars, from way before she started dating Luca. When Grace was originally on Love Island, Conor even shared a supportive message calling for his followers to vote for her.

Earlier this year, someone spoke out about the controversial friendship on Twitter. They said: “Just a reminder that Luca is STILL friends with Conor McGregor, that should tell you everything about the person he is. Another said: “Conor McGregor very famous boxer, Luca goes out with him and goes on holiday with him and was recently with him in November. Both Luca and Grace approve of who Conor is.”

