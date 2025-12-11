Blacklisted: Love Island bosses have banned these six Islanders from appearing on All Stars

1 hour ago

Love Island bosses have apparently banned a whole bunch of Islanders from appearing on the upcoming season of All Stars. The new South Africa series will be kicking off in the New Year, but it seems some very famous and popular faces will be absent.

According to The Sun, bosses have had a huge crackdown of who can and who can’t be classed as an “All Star” and come back to the villa to find love again. They’re not allowing anyone who has appeared on Love Island Games recently, as they’ve been on TV too frequently. Brutal. I mean, if you’re on Love Island, then Games, and then All Stars, it does suggest your intentions might not be right.

A source told The Sun: “Because Love Island Games season two broadcast so recently – especially on UK TV – ITV bosses don’t want viewers to get ‘cast fatigue’ by seeing the same old faces pop up on All Stars three. So the idea is that if an Islander appeared on Games series two, they probably won’t be back on ITV in January.”

So, who does this mean is getting banned from Love Island All Stars? Here’s the full blacklist.

Toby Aromolaran

Toby needs to give Love Island a rest. He was first in the villa in 2021, then on All Stars, and he’s been on two seasons of Games. Five times would have been way too much.

Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda is also a seasoned pro. She even went to Australia to give Love Island there a go. Despite being rumoured for All Stars a few times, it looks as though bosses want a rest for her instead.

Gabby Allen

If you’ve won Love Island All Stars, you should be banned from coming back to the villa again. That’s my hot take, and it looks as though bosses agree. After her recent stint on Games, and victory on the show last year, they’re not having Gabby back in January.

Tyrique Hyde

Many, many times has Tyrique been rumoured for All Stars. And his devilish ways would probably make for excellent TV once again. However, he was on the last season of Games too, so it’s a no for him… for now.

Casey O’Gorman

We’re free! We are FREE! The shackles of Casey have come undone, and bosses have understood we’ve had enough. As well as his repeat comebacks for All Stars, Casey was also on the most recent season of Games, which made for an awkward reunion with his ex, Gabby. But for now, he’s gone.

Jack Fincham has all been also banned from All Stars, but for a different reason

Aside from the recent cull, former winner Jack Fincham is also someone Love Island isn’t bothered about having on All Stars. He reportedly has a lifetime ban.

Jack’s had a rough couple of years, and because of this, ITV won’t have him back. Most recently, Jack opened up about his recent struggles with addiction. Jack admitted he spent over £1million on drugs, alcohol and gambling.

Jack was previously sentenced for a “viscous attack” including his dog. He plead guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, with one of the incidents causing injury. As well as his recent struggles, Jack was also previously handed a 36-month driving ban after he crashed his BMW while under the influence of cocaine.

