Revealed: The brutal punishment Bonnie Blue is getting after her controversial arrest in Bali

1 hour ago

Bonnie Blue could be facing a brutal punishment after her arrest in Bali, Indonesia, last week, over her infamous Bang Bus tour.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody alongside 17 men during a police raid on her rental studio on Thursday, 4 December. She had travelled to Bali to film content with a group of young men during Schoolies Week.

Although Bonnie and her team were released, it turns out the OnlyFans star won’t be going home completely unscathed. Her passport has reportedly been seized, and she’s due to meet with immigration officials to discuss her case further.

Early reports suggested she could face up to 15 years behind bars under Indonesia’s strict P*rnography Act. But now, it seems the authorities have instead focused on her misuse of her travel visa.

Speaking at a press conference, Immigration chief Heru Winarko confirmed that Bonnie had breached her visa conditions. “They have misused the visa they have to make content in Bali. They will be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years, which could be extended,” he said.

This means that while Bonnie avoids prison, she faces a lengthy ban from Indonesia.

Acting Head of the Public Relations Sub-Division of Badung Police, Aiptu Ni Nyoman Ayu Inastuti, confirmed that no p*rnographic content had been found in the material Bonnie and her team were making.

“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue. No p*rnographic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content,” she said.

Mr Winarko said, “Once the police have finished with the investigation, after that we will deport them and put them on the blacklist.”

Bonnie Blue has already been banned from entering Australia. So, she probably won’t let this punishment stop her from making outrageous content again soon.

