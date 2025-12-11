Revealed: The brutal punishment Bonnie Blue is getting after her controversial arrest in Bali

The Tab
Bonnie Blue could be facing a brutal punishment after her arrest in Bali, Indonesia, last week, over her infamous Bang Bus tour.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody alongside 17 men during a police raid on her rental studio on Thursday, 4 December. She had travelled to Bali to film content with a group of young men during Schoolies Week.

Although Bonnie and her team were released, it turns out the OnlyFans star won’t be going home completely unscathed. Her passport has reportedly been seized, and she’s due to meet with immigration officials to discuss her case further.

She is not facing facing, but a harsh penalty instead

Early reports suggested she could face up to 15 years behind bars under Indonesia’s strict P*rnography Act. But now, it seems the authorities have instead focused on her misuse of her travel visa.

Speaking at a press conference, Immigration chief Heru Winarko confirmed that Bonnie had breached her visa conditions. “They have misused the visa they have to make content in Bali. They will be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years, which could be extended,” he said.

This means that while Bonnie avoids prison, she faces a lengthy ban from Indonesia.

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

Acting Head of the Public Relations Sub-Division of Badung Police, Aiptu Ni Nyoman Ayu Inastuti, confirmed that no p*rnographic content had been found in the material Bonnie and her team were making.

“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue. No p*rnographic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content,” she said.

Mr Winarko said, “Once the police have finished with the investigation, after that we will deport them and put them on the blacklist.”

Bonnie Blue has already been banned from entering Australia. So, she probably won’t let this punishment stop her from making outrageous content again soon.

Here’s what that red person icon means on TikTok, which appears next to usernames

Ellissa Bain

It’s confusing everyone

Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

Hebe Hancock

It’s almost time!

Did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have a huge fight while filming?! Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things got physical

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked

Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Kieran Galpin

Ariana said her posts were ‘degrading’

Drag Race Discord Addams drama

Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘I’m convinced the lack of sun does stuff to people’s brains’

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Claudia Cox

A Russell Group uni is pawning its new £80m campus

15-year-old takes his own life after criminals manipulate him in heartbreaking online s*x scam

Hebe Hancock

He was targeted by scammers

‘The ceiling’s caved in’: Newcastle students’ house destroyed as fire spreads through flats

Ella Morrison

Four Newcastle and Northumbria students have had to move back home

