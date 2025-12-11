A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

31 mins ago

A random throwback, but do you remember the Ariana Grande impersonator Paige Niemann? She was a staple of the Wicked press tour during the first film, recreating scenes involving Glinda while dressed exactly like her.

Paige first rose to fame in 2019, when she recreated Ariana Grande’s Victorious era by stepping into the shoes of her iconic character, Cat Valentine. She absolutely nailed the look, but some people admitted to finding the impersonation “creepy.” Specifically, people found Paige’s dedication to the bit “disrespectful” after she created an OnlyFans off the back of her Ariana in Wicked impersonations.

@paigeniemannofficial2 she could be a better glinda then ariana urgh i m so mad beause why is ariana chosed from the movie wicked i swear @paige niemann could do it better and even she is better and cute and handsome and she has a better skin and smile ✨🥹❤️love u girl i support you with my whole heart hope you see the post ♬ origineel geluid – paige niemann

“I need Ariana to come back to Twitter and cuss out Paige Niemann real bad, then just deactivate and say nothing,” one person said at the time, as another wrote, “Nah, but I would be hella mad if someone made their whole personality impersonating me and then made an OF.”

Though Paige initially claimed that Ariana was supportive of the identity theft, claiming she reached out to offer hugs at the Sweetener Tour, Ariana later called it “bizarre” whilst resharing a video where someone called celebrity impersonations “degrading.”

Paige never responded to the allegations, but pretty soon after the Wicked part one press tour, she massively dialled back her output on social media.

What happened to Ariana Grande’s impersonator, Paige Niemann?

Paige Niemann was posting constantly around the first Wicked release, usually dropping video after video dressed in Ariana garb and doing her best impression of the singer’s voice. Naturally, you’d think she’d pop up again with the recent release of Wicked: For Good, but that wasn’t the case.

Paige’s posts on Instagram dropped off massively over the last year. While she was initially posting multiple times a week, that soon turned into once a month. Now, a full year after she went viral, Paige is posting once every few months. The last addition to her feed was on Halloween when she uploaded a picture with a bedazzled scream mask alongside the caption: “I’m acc blonde but happy Halloween.” In the comments, people once again ripped her apart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Niemann (@paigeniemann)

“Isn’t it Halloween for you every day? Since you keep dressing up like Ari and copying her every move, this is so sad,” one person quipped.

Things are even more silent over on her TikTok, where she’s posting considerably less than before. Again, she seems to have actively turned away from impersonating Ariana – or covering Wicked, a musical she clearly loved. Her most recent post was last month, and it showed her in green bodypaint as Elphaba.

People have definitely clocked Paige retreating into the depths of the internet, as one person wrote: “You guys literally bullied this girl off TikTok. Leave her alone.”

she actually looks nothing like ariana grande here i’m crying😭 pic.twitter.com/TlergiC4Za — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 11, 2025

“Wish you would post more,” another said alongside a love heart.

Just this week, Paige seemed on edge as she gave an interview on a red carpet. She looked noticeably different, doing away with the Ariana-esque look as she skirted around mentioning her idol’s name.

While she was undoubtedly in the wrong for her Ariana Grande impersonations, it’s sad that Paige Niemann seemingly retreated from the internet because of the backlash.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: FabTV/Paige Niemann