What Ariana Grande has said about her health as family reveal she’s ‘not in healthy place’

6 hours ago

After Ariana Grande’s family alleged the actress is “not in a healthy place” following the Wicked press tour, this is everything the singer has said about her health.

“She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it. Everyone around her knows it. Her anxiety is through the roof. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly,” an anonymous family source told the Daily Mail.

“Fortunately she’s got a support system. Everyone is encouraging her to take care of her own mental health — because she needs to.”

The Wicked actress has opened up about her health a few times over the past two years as her appearance has been heavily scrutinised, and insisted she’s the healthiest she’s ever been.

Ariana first spoke out about her health in a 2023 TikTok video

She first addressed the comments in a 2023 TikTok video, saying the body everyone is comparing her to was actually the “unhealthiest” version of herself.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,

and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy,” she said.

Ariana told everyone to be “gentler and less comfortable” commenting on people’s bodies. She added: “If you think you’re saying something good or well intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy. We just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”

She addressed it again in a 2020 interview after Wicked

During an interview on the YouTube series Oui Oui Baguette in November 2024, Ariana spoke out about her health and the comments about her weight once again, insisting that she is healthy and urging people to stop talking about it.

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and kind of a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she said.

“It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise, and I think it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on. I think in today’s society, there’s a comfortability — that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves.”

She added: “From what you’re wearing, to your body, to your face, to your everything — there’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that, that I think is really dangerous, and I think its dangerous for all parties involved.”

The 32-year-old hasn’t responded to the alleged comments from her family at the time of writing this.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock