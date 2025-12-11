Revealed: Meet the guy arrested alongside Bonnie Blue after playing s*x games with her

5 hours ago

A man who was arrested alongside Bonnie Blue last week has been revealed. Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali last week, when she took her infamous Bang Bus global for Schoolies.

The huge police raid saw saw 14 Australian men also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided. She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”. Prior to her arrest, Bonnie had been making videos, bragging about the upcoming trip.

Now, MailOnline has reported that comedian Julian Woods was one of the men arrested alongside her. He and Bonnie were allegedly in the midst of a sex game being recorded for socials, alongside the other male tourists, when police arrived.

As per the report, Badung Police said: “When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue. No pornographic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content.”

Julian Woods is also known for his controversial content, calling himself “Australia’s King of Dark Humour” and having a previous world tour called “Cancel Me”. His Instagram bio calls himself “Australia’s number one biological male” and calls to “make dark humour great again”.

There are pictures of him on Instagram posing with Bonnie Blue, whilst wearing a “Make A Wish” t-shirt – the charity that grants sick children life changing wishes. “Shave your head and you can get whatever you want,” he sickeningly captioned it. Just when you thought this saga couldn’t get any worse.

Woods filmed content with Bonnie last year as well, after he shared a skit about her 1,000 men in 12 hours stunt. It’s believed he has been released without charge.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.