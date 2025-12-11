The Tab
Ariana Grande

Explaining Ariana Grande’s ‘three eggs a day’ rumour as video of her crying about it goes viral

It comes as her family shared concerns about her health

Kieran Galpin

There’s a new rumour about Ariana Grande that alleges she only eats three eggs a day, and an accompanying video shows her crying about it when she’s confronted by the allegation.

As of late, there’s been a lot of discussion around Ariana Grande’s body and what people perceive as a drastic weight loss. The topic has plagued her since she first entered the public eye in 2008, but after both of the Wicked films, the narrative seemed to heat up. Though she has not issued any new statements on the matter, she did reshare an old clip from 2024 about how the comments are “not welcome.”

Her family recently spoke out too, but Ariana has yet to address this new stupid rumour about her only eating three eggs a day.

What is the three-egg rumour about Ariana Grande?

In posts that can now be viewed on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, Ariana Grande seemingly breaks down when an interviewer asks her about only eating three eggs a day. Captions also suggest that someone, it’s not clear who, was forcing her to eat that way.

“The curtain is falling,” reads the caption.

The video was pretty salaciously edited, and to date, there is literally nothing out there about Ariana Grande only eating three eggs a day. The video, which showed Cynthia Erivo sitting beside her, was actually taken from the 2024 Wicked press tour and then stitched with an original (and fabricated) audio.

@joysparkleshine

Ariana Grande breaks down over 3 eggs a day..?! Wicked 2 For Good Cynthia Erivo Michelle Yeoh #wicked #wickedmovie #wickedforgood #arianagrande #cynthiaerivo

♬ original sound – Joy – Joy

Ariana’s tears were real, though. The actual interviewer, Jake Hamilton, had asked the Wicked leading stars about their friendship and how they’ve both been changed – pardon the pun – for good.

One video on Twitter racked up three million views alone, and while most people knew it was fake, there were people treating it as factual.

“Who is making her do this and why??” one person questioned, as another said, “Someone should do a welfare check.”

Community notes have now started to pop up on the posts on Twitter, but it’s yet more evidence that critical thinking skills are dead. A general rule of thumb: If it looks sketchy, it proboably is.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

